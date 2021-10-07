CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

BUB1B and circBUB1B_544aa aggravate multiple myeloma malignancy through evoking chromosomal instability

By Xiaozhu Tang
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 361 (2021) Cite this article. Multiple myeloma (MM) is an incurable plasma cell malignancy in the bone marrow characterized by chromosome instability (CIN), which contributes to the acquisition of heterogeneity, along with MM progression, drug resistance, and relapse. In this study, we elucidated that the expression of BUB1B increased strikingly in MM patients and was closely correlated with poor outcomes. Overexpression of BUB1B facilitated cellular proliferation and induced drug resistance in vitro and in vivo, while genetic targeting BUB1B abrogated this effect. Mechanistic studies unveiled that enforced expression of BUB1B evoked CIN resulting in MM poor outcomes mainly through phosphorylating CEP170. Interestingly, we discovered the existence of circBUB1B_544aa containing the kinase catalytic center of BUB1B, which was translated by a circular RNA of BUB1B. The circBUB1B_544aa elevated in MM peripheral blood samples was closely associated with MM poor outcomes and played a synergistic effect with BUB1B on evoking CIN. In addition, MM cells could secrete circBUB1B_544aa and interfere the MM microenvironmental cells in the same manner as BUB1B full-length protein. Intriguingly, BUB1B siRNA, targeting the kinase catalytic center of both BUB1B and circBUB1B_544aa, significantly inhibited MM malignancy in vitro and in vivo. Collectively, BUB1B and circBUB1B_544aa are promising prognostic and therapeutic targets of MM.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Maintenance therapy after second autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation for multiple myeloma. A CIBMTR analysis

The role of maintenance therapy after high-dose chemotherapy and first autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma (MM) is well established. We explored the effect of maintenance therapy on outcomes after salvage second autologous hematopoietic cell transplant (AHCT2) using the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research registry. Outcomes of interest included non-relapse mortality (NRM), relapse/progression (REL), progression-free and overall survival (PFS, OS). Of 522 patients who underwent AHCT2 between 2010 and 2018, 342 received maintenance therapy and 180 did not. Maintenance regimens included lenalidomide (42%), pomalidomide (13%), and bortezomib (13%). Median follow up was 58 months in the maintenance group and 61.5 months in the no-maintenance group. Univariate analysis showed superior outcomes at 5 years in maintenance compared to the no-maintenance group: NRM 2 (0.7–3.9)% vs 9.9 (5.9–14.9)%, (p < 0.01), REL 70.2 (64.4–75.8)% vs 80.3 (73.6–86.3)% (p < 0.01), PFS 27.8 (22.4–33.5)% vs. 9.8 (5.5–15.2)% (p < 0.01), and OS 54 (47.5–60.5)% vs 30.9 (23.2–39.2)% (p < 0.01), respectively. Use of maintenance therapy retained its association with improved outcomes in multivariate analysis. There was no difference in second cancers in the two groups (p = 0.39). We conclude that maintenance after AHCT2 is associated with improved 5-year outcomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole chromosome loss and genomic instability in mouse embryos after CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing

Karyotype alterations have emerged as on-target complications from CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing. However, the events that lead to these karyotypic changes in embryos after Cas9-treatment remain unknown. Here, using imaging and single-cell genome sequencing of 8-cell stage embryos, we track both spontaneous and Cas9-induced karyotype aberrations through the first three divisions of embryonic development. We observe the generation of abnormal structures of the nucleus that arise as a consequence of errors in mitosis, including micronuclei and chromosome bridges, and determine their contribution to common karyotype aberrations including whole chromosome loss that has been recently reported after editing in embryos. Together, these data demonstrate that Cas9-mediated germline genome editing can lead to unwanted on-target side effects, including major chromosome structural alterations that can be propagated over several divisions of embryonic development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dysregulated APOBEC3G causes DNA damage and promotes genomic instability in multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a heterogeneous disease characterized by significant genomic instability. Recently, a causal role for the AID/APOBEC deaminases in inducing somatic mutations in myeloma has been reported. We have identified APOBEC/AID as a prominent mutational signature at diagnosis with further increase at relapse in MM. In this study, we identified upregulation of several members of APOBEC3 family (A3A, A3B, A3C, and A3G) with A3G, as one of the most expressed APOBECs. We investigated the role of APOBEC3G in MM and observed that A3G expression and APOBEC deaminase activity is elevated in myeloma cell lines and patient samples. Loss-of and gain-of function studies demonstrated that APOBEC3G significantly contributes to increase in DNA damage (abasic sites and DNA breaks) in MM cells. Evaluation of the impact on genome stability, using SNP arrays and whole genome sequencing, indicated that elevated APOBEC3G contributes to ongoing acquisition of both the copy number and mutational changes in MM cells over time. Elevated APOBEC3G also contributed to increased homologous recombination activity, a mechanism that can utilize increased DNA breaks to mediate genomic rearrangements in cancer cells. These data identify APOBEC3G as a novel gene impacting genomic evolution and underlying mechanisms in MM.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market – Introduction of monoclonal antibodies with safety profile to fight myeloma cells is expected to boost growth of the market

Multiple myeloma is aggressive cancer that usually forms in a group of white blood cells called a monoclonal plasma cell. Healthy white blood cells help fight off infections by producing antibodies that attack and specific viruses. However, in multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells gather in the bone marrow and block normal blood cells, resulting in symptoms that can vary from moderate to severe. These cells often begin to attack and damage healthy tissue in the body, creating a chronic medical condition and eventually leading to bone marrow cancer, also known as multiple myeloma. Surgical removal of the entire multiple myeloma tumor or sclerotherapy, which involves the injection of corticosteroid into the bone to shrink the tumor through a process called compartment syndrome. Medications such as heparin, warfarin, and combination chemotherapy are used to treat cancer. Radiation therapy also uses high-energy beams (like x-rays) to attack the cancer cells in the marrow.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circ#Malignancy#Myeloma#Chromosome Segregation#Cytogenetically
Nature.com

Ventricular longitudinal shortening is an independent predictor of death in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction

Reduced ventricular longitudinal shortening measured by atrioventricular plane displacement (AVPD) and global longitudinal strain (GLS) are prognostic markers in heart disease. This study aims to determine if AVPD and GLS with cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) are independent predictors of cardiovascular (CV) and all-cause death also in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Patients (n"‰="‰287) were examined with CMR and AVPD, GLS, ventricular volumes, myocardial fibrosis/scar were measured. Follow-up was 5Â years with cause of death retrieved from a national registry. Forty CV and 60 all-cause deaths occurred and CV non-survivors had a lower AVPD (6.4"‰Â±"‰2.0 vs 8.0"‰Â±"‰2.4Â mm, p"‰<"‰0.001) and worse GLS (âˆ’"‰6.1"‰Â±"‰2.2 vs âˆ’"‰7.7"‰Â±"‰3.1%, p"‰="‰0.001). Kaplan"“Meier analyses displayed increased survival for patients in the highest AVPD- and GLS-tertiles vs. the lowest tertiles (AVPD: p"‰="‰0.001, GLS: p"‰="‰0.013). AVPD and GLS showed in univariate analysis a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.30 (per-mm-decrease) and 1.19 (per-%-decrease) for CV death. Mean AVPD and GLS were independent predictors of all-cause death (HR"‰="‰1.24 per-mm-decrease and 1.15 per-%-decrease), but only AVPD showed incremental value over age, sex, body-mass-index, EF, etiology and fibrosis/scar for CV death (HR"‰="‰1.33 per-mm-decrease, p"‰<"‰0.001). Ventricular longitudinal shortening remains independently prognostic for death in HFrEF even after adjusting for well-known clinical risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of psychological variants with functional outcomes among people with spinal cord injury

This study aimed to investigate the association of psychological variants, including fear, anxiety, and depression, with functional outcomes, including measures of functions and physical performance, among people with spinal cord injury (SCI). An observational study was conducted at the university hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thirty patients, including 19 males (63.33%) and 11 females (36.67%) with a history of traumatic SCI, aged 18"“30 years, 1"“3 years postinjury T2 and below, with motor complete paraplegia, permanent neurological loss, and the ability to rise from sitting and stand for at least one minute, were included in this study. The Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), and Fear Avoidance Belief Questionnaire-Physical Activity (FABQ-PA) were used to assess the psychological variants of participants. The Spinal Cord Independence Measure (SCIM) and Walking Index of Spinal Cord Injury (WISCI-II) were used to assess the functional outcomes. Psychological variants showed a strong negative correlation with functional outcomes (p < 0.05) among people with SCI. In addition, a significant difference was found between females and males with SCI for the scores of psychological variants and functional outcomes. Psychological variants, including fear, anxiety, and depression, were found to be strongly and negatively associated with functional outcomes, including measures of functions and physical performance, and were especially higher among females than males with SCI. Thus, a higher level of fear, anxiety, and depression results in a lower level of measures of functions and physical performance among people with SCI. Depression is the strongest factor that affects the functional outcomes most among people with SCI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Senescence markers in focal nodular hyperplasia of the liver: pathogenic considerations on the basis of immunohistochemical results

Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH) is a polyclonal tumour-like hepatic lesion characterised by parenchymal nodules, connective tissue septa without interlobular bile ducts, pronounced ductular reaction and inflammation. It may represent a response to local arterial hyperperfusion and hyperoxygenation resulting in oxidative stress. We aimed at obtaining closer insight into the pathogenesis of FNH with its characteristic morphologic features. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed on FNH specimens using antibodies against keratins (K) 7 and 19, neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM), lamin B1, senescence markers (CDK inhibitor 1/p21Cip1, CDK inhibitor /p16Ink4a, senescence-associated (SA) Î²- galactosidase activity), proliferation markers (Ki-67, proliferating-cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)), and the abnormally phosphorylated histone Î³-H2AX, indicating DNA double strand breaks; moreover SA Î²- galactosidase activity was determined histochemically. Ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes indicated by K7 expression in the absence of K19 plays a major role in the development of ductular reaction in FNH. Moreover, the expression of senescence markers (p21Cip1, p16Ink4a, Î³-H2AX, SAÂ Î²-galactosidase activity) in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes suggests that stress-induced cellular senescence contributes to fibrosis and inflammation via production of components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype. Expression of proliferation markers (Ki-67, PCNA) was not enhanced in hepatocytes and biliary cells. Senescence and ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes may thus be involved in inflammation, fibrosis and apoptosis resistance. Hence, fibrosis, inflammation and reduced apoptotic cell death, rather than proliferation (hyperplasia) may be responsible for increased tissue mass and tumour-like appearance of FNH.
CANCER
Nature.com

An examination of active inference in autistic adults using immersive virtual reality

The integration of prior expectations, sensory information, and environmental volatility is proposed to be atypical in Autism Spectrum Disorder, yet few studies have tested these predictive processes in active movement tasks. To address this gap in the research, we used an immersive virtual-reality racquetball paradigm to explore how visual sampling behaviours and movement kinematics are adjusted in relation to unexpected, uncertain, and volatile changes in environmental statistics. We found that prior expectations concerning ball 'bounciness' affected sensorimotor control in both autistic and neurotypical participants, with all individuals using prediction-driven gaze strategies to track the virtual ball. However, autistic participants showed substantial differences in visuomotor behaviour when environmental conditions were more volatile. Specifically, uncertainty-related performance difficulties in these conditions were accompanied by atypical movement kinematics and visual sampling responses. Results support proposals that autistic people overestimate the volatility of sensory environments, and suggest that context-sensitive differences in active inference could explain a range of movement-related difficulties in autism.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
Nature.com

A novel temporary immersion bioreactor system for large scale multiplication of banana (Rasthali AAB-Silk)

Musa sp. cultivar Rasthali (Silk AAB) is a choice variety of the Asian sub-continent. Its production and sustenance are threatened by Fusarium wilt, which affects the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. The use of quality planting material is one of the strategies to manage the disease. Availability of quality planting material for varieties other than Grand Naine is limited. Large-scale micropropagation using existing technologies is laborious and expensive. Temporary immersion bioreactor system is emerging as a potential advancement in the micropropagation industry. In this study, a cost-effective temporary immersion bioreactor (TIB) system has been developed and an efficient micropropagation method has been standardized. Explants cultured in TIB with 250Â ml of culture medium in a 2-min immersion frequency of 6Â h were found to be efficient for shoot proliferation and rooting. Its efficacy has been compared with the semisolid culture method. At the end of the 6th subculture, 1496"‰Â±"‰110 shoots per explant were obtained in TIB. Chlorophyll, carotenoid, stomatal index, and the number of closed stomata were examined to determine the physiological functions of the plants grown in TIB and compared with semisolid grown plantlets. Plantlets grown in TIB were genetically stable and were confirmed using inter-simple sequence repeat (ISSR) markers. The multiplication of shoots in TIB was 2.7-fold higher than the semisolid culture method, which is suitable for large-scale production of planting material for commercial applications.
AGRICULTURE
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: TAK1-inhibitors are cytotoxic for multiple myeloma cells

Oncotarget published "TAK1-inhibitors are cytotoxic for multiple myeloma cells alone and in combination with melphalan" which reported that TAK1 is an attractive drug target as it switches these survival pathways to cell death. NG25 reduced expression of MYC and E2F controlled genes, involved in tumor cell growth, cell cycle progression and drug resilience.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clonal hematopoiesis is associated with risk of severe Covid-19

Acquired somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (clonal hematopoiesis or CH) are associated with advanced age, increased risk of cardiovascular and malignant diseases, and decreased overall survival. These adverse sequelae may be mediated by altered inflammatory profiles observed in patients with CH. A pro-inflammatory immunologic profile is also associated with worse outcomes of certain infections, including SARS-CoV-2 and its associated disease Covid-19. Whether CH predisposes to severe Covid-19 or other infections is unknown. Among 525 individuals with Covid-19 from Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) and the Korean Clonal Hematopoiesis (KoCH) consortia, we show that CH is associated with severe Covid-19 outcomes (OR"‰="‰1.85, 95%=1.15"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.01), in particular CH characterized by non-cancer driver mutations (OR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“3.50, p"‰="‰0.01). We further explore the relationship between CH and risk of other infections in 14,211 solid tumor patients at MSK. CH is significantly associated with risk of Clostridium Difficile (HR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI: 1.22"“3.30, p"‰="‰6Ã—10âˆ’3) and Streptococcus/Enterococcus infections (HR"‰="‰1.56, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“2.13, p"‰="‰5Ã—10âˆ’3). These findings suggest a relationship between CH and risk of severe infections that warrants further investigation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Evaluating the coating process of titanium dioxide nanoparticles and sodium tripolyphosphate on cucumbers under chilling condition to extend the shelf-life

Cucumber is a highly perishable fruit, that can easily suffer from water loss, condensation, shriveling, yellowing and decay. The present investigation aim was to extending the shelf-life of cucumber using eco-friendly sodium tripolyphosphate and nano-material. Decay; hardness; succinate dehydrogenase activity (SDH); condensation and shriveling rates; and visual quality assessments of cucumbers fruits were evaluated during 21Â days of storage period at 10Â Â°C. There was a slight incidence of decay among (Chitosan/Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles) CS-TiO2 and (Chitosan/Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles/Sodium Tripolyphosphate) CS-TiO2-STP samples, which reported the lowest decay incidence 2.21% in CS-TiO2, while CS-TiO2-STP did not show any decay at end of storage period. CS-TiO2-STP recorded the lowest value in SDH activity 0.08 âˆ†ODÂ minâˆ’1Â mgÂ proteinâˆ’1. Very slight hardness, water condensation, and shriveling were detected in CS-TiO2 samples, while CS-TiO2-STP was the lowest compared with other SC samples and control. In general, CS-TiO2-STP treatment was found most potential to enhance the postharvest shelf life of cucumber throughout the storage period up to 21Â day.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Manipulation on active electronic states of metastable phase Î²-NiMoO for large current density hydrogen evolution

Non-noble transition metal oxides are abundant in nature. However, they are widely regarded as catalytically inert for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) due to their scarce active electronic states near the Fermi-level. How to largely improve the HER activity of these kinds of materials remains a great challenge. Herein, as a proof-of-concept, we design a non-solvent strategy to achieve phosphate substitution and the subsequent crystal phase stabilization of metastable Î²-NiMoO4. Phosphate substitution is proved to be imperative for the stabilization and activation of Î²-NiMoO4, which can efficiently generate the active electronic states and promote the intrinsic HER activity. As a result, phosphate substituted Î²-NiMoO4 exhibits the optimal hydrogen adsorption free energy (âˆ’0.046"‰eV) and ultralow overpotential of âˆ’23"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in 1"‰M KOH for HER. Especially, it maintains long-term stability for 200"‰h at the large current density of 1000"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 with an overpotential of only âˆ’210"‰mV. This work provides a route for activating transition metal oxides for HER by stabilizing the metastable phase with abundant active electronic states.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Therapeutic melanoma inhibition by local micelle-mediated cyclic nucleotide repression

The acidic tumor microenvironment in melanoma drives immune evasion by up-regulating cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) in tumor-infiltrating monocytes. Here we show that the release of non-toxic concentrations of an adenylate cyclase (AC) inhibitor from poly(sarcosine)-block-poly(L-glutamic acid Î³-benzyl ester) (polypept(o)id) copolymer micelles restores antitumor immunity. In combination with selective, non-therapeutic regulatory T cell depletion, AC inhibitor micelles achieve a complete remission of established B16-F10-OVA tumors. Single-cell sequencing of melanoma-infiltrating immune cells shows that AC inhibitor micelles reduce the number of anti-inflammatory myeloid cells and checkpoint receptor expression on T cells. AC inhibitor micelles thus represent an immunotherapeutic measure to counteract melanoma immune escape.
CANCER
Nature.com

An experimental study on the relation between friction force and real contact area

Classical laws of friction suggest that friction force is proportional to the normal load and independent of the nominal contact area. As a great improvement in this subject, it is now widely accepted that friction force is proportional to the real contact area, and much work has been conducted based on this hypothesis. In present study, this hypothesis will be carefully revisited by measuring the friction force and real contact area in-site and real-time at both normal loading and unloading stages. Our experiments reveal that the linear relation always holds between friction force and normal load. However, for the relation between friction force and real contact area, the linearity holds only at the loading stage while fails at the unloading stage. This study may improve our understanding of the origin of friction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of an Indian diabetes prevention programme on association of adipokines and a hepatokine with incident diabetes

To study the association and possible predictive role of visfatin, resistin, fetuin-A and chemerin with incident type 2 diabetes (T2DM) among Asian Indians with prediabetes. Their association with insulin resistance, Î²-cell function, glycaemia and anthropometry were also studied. This is a nested case"“control study of a large 2-year prospective prevention trial in persons at high risk of developing T2DM. Baseline HbA1c values between 6.0% (42Â mmol/mol) and 6.2% (44Â mmol/mol) were chosen for this analysis (n"‰="‰144). At follow-up, persons with incident T2DM (HbA1c"‰â‰¥"‰6.5%, 48Â mmol/mol) were grouped as cases (n"‰="‰72) and those reverted to normoglycaemia, (HbA1c"‰<"‰5.7% (39Â mmol/mol) as controls (n"‰="‰72). Insulin resistance showed the strongest association with incident T2DM ((Odds Ratio (OR): 23.22 [95%CI 6.36"“84.77]; p"‰<"‰0.0001). Baseline visfatin (OR: 6.56 [95%CI 2.21"“19.5]; p"‰<"‰0.001) and fetuin-A (OR: 1.01 [95%CI (1.01"“1.04)]; p"‰<"‰0.0001) independently contributed to the conversion of prediabetes to T2DM. The contribution was significantly higher when their elevated levels coexisted (OR: 12.63 [95%CI 3.57"“44.63]; p"‰<"‰0.0001). The area under the curve was 0.77"‰Â±"‰SE 0.4 (95%CI 0.69"“0.85) and 0.80"‰Â±"‰SE 0.04 (95%CI 0.73"“0.88) for visfatin (median 17.7Â ng/ml, sensitivity and specificity: 75%, p"‰<"‰0.0001) and fetuin-A (mean 236.2Â Âµg/ml, sensitivity: 71%, specificity: 75%, p"‰<"‰0.0001) respectively. Higher baseline visfatin and fetuin-A concentrations are strongly associated with incident T2DM and are predictive of future diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PARK7 promotes repair in early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head by enhancing resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells via regulation of the Nrf2 signaling pathway

Novel therapies for the treatment of early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head (SONFH) are urgently needed in orthopedics. Transplantation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) provides new strategies for treating this condition at the early stage. However, stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs transplanted into the femoral head necrotic area limits the efficacy of BMSC transplantation. Inhibiting BMSC apoptosis is key to improving the efficacy of this procedure. In our previous studies, we confirmed that Parkinson disease protein 7 (PARK7) is active in antioxidant defense and can clear reactive oxygen species (ROS), protect the mitochondria, and impart resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in BMSCs. In this study, we investigated the mechanism driving this PARK7-mediated resistance to apoptosis in BMSCs. Our results indicate that PARK7 promoted the disintegration of nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)"“like 2 (Nrf2)/Kelch-like echinacoside"“associated protein 1 (Keap1) complex. The free Nrf2 then entered the nucleus and activated the genetic expression of manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and other antioxidant enzymes that clear excessive ROS, thereby protecting BMSCs from stress-induced apoptosis. To further explore whether PARK7-mediated resistance to stress-induced apoptosis could improve the efficacy of BMSC transplantation in early-stage SONFH, we transplanted BMSCs-overexpressing PARK7 into rats with early-stage SONFH. We then evaluated the survival of transplanted BMSCs and bone regeneration in the femoral head necrotic area of these rats. The results indicated that PARK7 promoted the survival of BMSCs in the osteonecrotic area and improved the transplantation efficacy of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH. This study provides new ideas and methods for resisting the stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs and improving the transplantation effect of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH.
CANCER
Nature.com

A new prognostic score for predicting survival in patients treated with robotic stereotactic radiotherapy for brain metastases

The study aimed to analyze potential prognostic factors in patients treated with robotic radiosurgery for brain metastases irrespective of primary tumor location and create a simple prognostic score that can be used without a full diagnostic workup. A retrospective analysis of 142 patients with 1"“9 brain metastases treated with stereotactic radiosurgery (1"“4 fractions) was performed. Volumes of all lesions were calculated using linear dimensions of the tumors (CC, LR, AP) and 4/3*Ï€*(CC/2)*(LR/2)*(AP/2) formula. Kaplan"“Meier method and log-rank test were used to analyze survival. Variables significantly associated with overall survival in univariate analysis were included in Cox multivariate analysis. The validity of the model was tested with the bootstrap method. Variables from the final model were used to construct a new prognostic index by assigning points according to the impact of a specific variable on overall survival. In the multivariate analysis, four factors: Karnofsky Performance Status (p"‰="‰0.000068), number of brain metastases (p"‰="‰0.019), volume of the largest lesion (p"‰="‰0.0037), and presence of extracerebral metastases (p"‰="‰0.0017), were independent predictors of survival. Total scores ranged from 0 to 12 points, and patients were divided into four groups based on median survival of each subgroup: 0"“1 points-18.8Â months, 2"“3 points-16.9Â months, 4"“5 points-5.6Â months, and â‰¥"‰6 points-4.9Â months (p"‰<"‰0.001). The new prognostic index is simple to calculate. It has a strong prognostic value in a heterogeneous population of patients with a various number of brain metastases, but its value requires confirmation in another cohort.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Imaging of iris vasculature: current limitations and future perspective

Fluorescein and indocyanine green angiography have been the traditional ways to image the vasculature of the iris in the last few decades. Because of the invasive nature of these procedures, they are performed in rare situations, and thus, our understanding about iris vasculature is very limited. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) is a noninvasive imaging method that enables the detailed visualization of the retinal and choroidal vascular networks. More recently, it has been also used for the examination of the iris vasculature in healthy and disease eyes. However, there is a lack of uniformity in the image acquisition protocols and interpretations in both healthy and pathological conditions. Artifacts of iris OCTA include shadowing, motion, segmentations errors, mirror effects. OCTA devices have an eye-tracking system designed for the posterior segment and the applications of these systems on the anterior segment can determine motion lines, vessel duplication, and vessel discontinuity. OCTA of the iris should always be performed under ambient room lighting to create miosis and reduce iris vasculature changes during the examination. In the near future, eye-tracking systems specifically designed for the iris vessels could permit the follow-up function, and the development of new OCTA metrics could reveal interesting applications of this new imaging technique.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Personalized behavior management as a replacement for medications for pain control and mood regulation

A lack of personalized approaches in non-medication pain management has prevented these alternative forms of treatment from achieving the desired efficacy. One hundred and ten female patients with fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) and 60 healthy women without chronic pain were assessed for severity of chronic or retrospective occasional pain, respectively, along with alexithymia, depression, anxiety, coping strategies, and personality traits. All analyses were conducted following a 'resource matching' hypothesis predicting that to be effective, a behavioral coping mechanism diverting or producing cognitive resources should correspond to particular mechanisms regulating pain severity in the patient. Moderated mediation analysis found that extraverts could effectively cope with chronic pain and avoid the use of medications for pain and mood management by lowering depressive symptoms through the use of distraction mechanism as a habitual ('out-of-touch-with-reality') behavior. However, introverts could effectively cope with chronic pain and avoid the use of medications by lowering catastrophizing through the use of distraction mechanism as a situational ('in-touch-with-reality') behavior. Thus, personalized behavior management techniques applied according to a mechanism of capturing or diverting the main individual 'resource' of the pain experience from its 'feeding' to supporting another activity may increase efficacy in the reduction of pain severity along with decreasing the need for pain relief and mood-stabilizing medications.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy