BUB1B and circBUB1B_544aa aggravate multiple myeloma malignancy through evoking chromosomal instability

Novel therapies for the treatment of early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head (SONFH) are urgently needed in orthopedics. Transplantation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) provides new strategies for treating this condition at the early stage. However, stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs transplanted into the femoral head necrotic area limits the efficacy of BMSC transplantation. Inhibiting BMSC apoptosis is key to improving the efficacy of this procedure. In our previous studies, we confirmed that Parkinson disease protein 7 (PARK7) is active in antioxidant defense and can clear reactive oxygen species (ROS), protect the mitochondria, and impart resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in BMSCs. In this study, we investigated the mechanism driving this PARK7-mediated resistance to apoptosis in BMSCs. Our results indicate that PARK7 promoted the disintegration of nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)"“like 2 (Nrf2)/Kelch-like echinacoside"“associated protein 1 (Keap1) complex. The free Nrf2 then entered the nucleus and activated the genetic expression of manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and other antioxidant enzymes that clear excessive ROS, thereby protecting BMSCs from stress-induced apoptosis. To further explore whether PARK7-mediated resistance to stress-induced apoptosis could improve the efficacy of BMSC transplantation in early-stage SONFH, we transplanted BMSCs-overexpressing PARK7 into rats with early-stage SONFH. We then evaluated the survival of transplanted BMSCs and bone regeneration in the femoral head necrotic area of these rats. The results indicated that PARK7 promoted the survival of BMSCs in the osteonecrotic area and improved the transplantation efficacy of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH. This study provides new ideas and methods for resisting the stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs and improving the transplantation effect of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH.

