5 Trends Changing Retail Enterprise Resource Planning in 2021
Retailers need to streamline the workflows and meet consumers' needs for the omnichannel and touchless experience. Cloud-based ERP solutions are affecting all areas of business, including the retail sector. Two-tier ERP is the best solution for large-scale multi-location companies or corporations with subsidiaries. AI-infused ERP systems have been out there for a long time, but today the AI option is built into many ERPs as a ready-to-use solution.hackernoon.com
