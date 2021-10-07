Building Your First App Using C++ Builder (Part 1)

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 16.54.21092901 for Insiders in the Current Channel. The new Office build brings a number of new features for Outlook. The new Office build lets you filter your emails by category, making it easier for you to find the message you’re looking for. The latest Office update also includes improvements to the Outlook search functionality. “Outlook search will highlight the most relevant results (best matches) based on your query, helping you find what you need faster. Sometimes the best result is found in an attached file or a calendar item, so Search will now also return those items as Potential Matches in the results,” the changelog reads. You can read the full official changelog below.

