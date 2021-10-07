5 Most In-Demand Tech Skills to Learn and Empower Your Tech Career

I’m probably not the only one who is more than ready to make a major life change, although it may have taken me longer than most to figure out what it would be. I’ve always wanted to work in the tech industry because I find it fascinating. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that tech careers pay well. But I just didn’t see how I could swing the training, considering the time and tuition involved. At least, that was until I heard about CompTIA.

