5 Most In-Demand Tech Skills to Learn and Empower Your Tech Career

The market for full stack developers is in demand like never before and this is the right time to become one. Full stack developers are engineers that can work both on front-end and backend of the application. Data engineers build infrastructure and tools that can be facilitated and used by data scientists. Machine Learning, popularly dubbed as ML, is the most exciting thing for engineers in the future. The concept of predictive analysis is what interests companies and this led a rise in the hiring of ML engineers.

