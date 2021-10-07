Lunch & Learn - URS: Tier 1 and Tier 2 Retirement Options

Join us virtually and in person as Ben Smedley from URS presents on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 pension retirement options available to you! He will discuss the differences between each and the other savings plan options to help you feel confident and excited for retirement. Register today for the webinar or join us in person in room 154 of the Merrill-Cazier Library. Face coverings are encouraged inside USU buildings when physical distancing is not possible. Participation in this event qualifies as an activity for the Be Well Rewards program.