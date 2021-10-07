The Main Differences Between Angular, React, and Vue

In simple terms, Statistical Learning refers to a collection of methods and approaches that can be applied to estimate an unknown function f. For example, let’s suppose we have to work with some real estate data so that we can potentially find a relationship between the characteristics (i.e. the predictors, or independent variables) of the properties and their valuation (the target, or dependent variable). Some of these characteristics that can probably be related to the actual price, could be the location, the number of bedrooms, the date that it was built, the land size and so on.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO