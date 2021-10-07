CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranage named UWG’s inaugural vice president for strategic enrollment management

By COLTON CAMPBELL SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
times-georgian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Scranage, a higher education leader with nearly 25 years of experience, has been named the University of West Georgia’s inaugural vice president for strategic enrollment management, effective Nov. 1. UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly announced Scranage’s appointment to the university community Thursday. Scranage currently serves as vice president for...

