The undefeated Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes were preparing for their upcoming non-conference match up with Havana early last week when the Havana AD called and said they would be forfeiting their game on Friday night. Havana officials said a short roster, a plethora of injuries and some covid-contact tracing issues left the school no choice to cancel the football game. The uncontested win gave the Tornadoes their 6th win and locked their way into the postseason. Although A-Town head coach Rick Quinn would’ve loved to have played the game, he said the mid-season rest and a chance to get healthy for the stretch-drive of the Lincoln Trail Conference schedule was very welcome.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO