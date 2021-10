The Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule bassist Allen Woody was born in Nashville on this date in 1955. Tragically, Woody died on August 26, 2000 at the far too early age of 44. While he was renowned for his bass work with ABB and Gov’t Mule, Woody could play just about anything with strings and was an accomplished mandolin and guitar player.

