Every coffee lover knows that the flavourful brew gives you an unbeatable buzz, whether it’s a steaming americano on a cold winter morning of a frothy frappuccino on a sunny day.While coffee is certainly no ‘health food’ or magic wellness elixir (your spirulina smoothie is probably a healthier habit), studies have shown we can derive health and wellbeing benefits from caffeinated beverages.To celebrate International Coffee Day (October 1), here are seven reasons to keep sipping (in moderation).1. It’s said to boost mental functionDo feel like you can concentrate better when you’ve had your first coffee of the day? Caffeine is...

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO