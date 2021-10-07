CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Apollo's Brown ties for fourth at state golf

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
Apollo High School senior Macey Brown fired a 3-over-par 75 Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club, finishing the two-day KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship in a tie for fourth place.

Her second-round outing followed a 1-over 73 in the first round, which concluded early Wednesday morning after rain and darkness delays halted action Tuesday.

“The tournament went well,” said Brown, the 2020 girls golf state champion. “I was happy with how I finished. My putting saved me both days and it helped that my tee shots put me in the fairway most of the time.

“Of course, after I saw that I was in the running, my hopes were high, but I just wanted to be happy with the way I played, with it being my last high school event. I was able to come off the course and be satisfied with my performance.”

Bullitt East’s Macie Brown finished at 3-under to capture the state title, followed by Marshall County’s Trinity Beth (2-over) and Lyon Country’s Cathryn Brown (3-over). Macey Brown finished in a tie with Thomas Nelson’s Madison Borders and Madison Central’s Claira Beth Ramsey.

Brown’s Apollo teammate, Claire Reynolds, finished in a tie for 39th after finishing at 24-over for the tournament. The eighth-grader shot an 84 in both rounds.

“Claire has definitely shown what she is capable of,” Brown said, “and I am beyond proud of her and can’t wait to see how far she comes, especially with (Apollo coach) Jarrod (Carter) by her side.”

Daviess County senior Holly Holton tied for 56th with a 28-over showing. She shot an 82 in the first round and a 90 in the second.

Apollo sophomore Mary Ann Lyons shot a first-round 92 and missed the cut by four strokes. Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah shot a 96.

For Brown, who committed to the University of Indianapolis during the winter, she was satisfied with the way her high school golf career played out. She credited those around her for helping provide the way to success.

“I just want to thank my coach and my dad for being there every step of the way and never giving up on me, especially when times were hard,” Brown said. “I love them both more than they’ll ever know and for sure going to miss them the most.”

Marshall County won the team state championship at 38-over, followed by Madison Central (76-over), Sacred Heart (88-over), Madisonville-North Hopkins (98-over) and Cooper (114-over).

The boys state golf tournament begins Friday at Bowling Green Country Club.

