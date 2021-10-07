Bainbridge considers change to review process
Bainbridge Township officials are looking to make the zoning review process more efficient. A hearing on the proposed changes is set for Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Zoning Commission recommended changes to the application procedure that include a meeting with the zoning inspector, a specific type of site plan that could involve water management, sediment control, signage and a traffic impact study, depending on the proposed project.www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
Comments / 0