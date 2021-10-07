UT professor inspires students despite turbulent undergraduate beginnings

On Oct. 5, students of Professor Steve O’Kane met together in the greenhouses to talk more about the trajectory of their Plant Systematics course. O’Kane was removed from the classroom by the university due to violating the Board of Regents policy banning mask mandates. O’Kane required his students to wear masks in his classroom as he has health issues. He threatened to lower their grades if students did not comply. The university was notified about his mandate and removed him from the classroom.

