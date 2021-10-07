CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

UT professor inspires students despite turbulent undergraduate beginnings

By Reya Mosby
thedailytexan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the October 1 flipbook. For Black men on campus, Ryan Sutton provides a safe space. As the director of the Heman Sweatt Center for Black Males at the Longhorn Center for Academic Equity, Sutton encourages Black male students to find their place at UT and express their emotions relating to race and influential life experiences. The prominent campus figure only gained this wisdom through his own personal challenges.

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Professor suing UCLA after being punished for 'treating students equally'

WASHINGTON (TND) — A UCLA accounting professor suspended last year for refusing to grade Black students differently than white students is now suing the university, saying he was punished for "treating students equally." In Spring 2020, shortly after the death of George Floyd, students who identified themselves as "nonblack allies...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harris
12 News

ASU professor mentoring Hispanic students to be therapists

TEMPE, Ariz. — An ASU assistant professor is inspiring future mental health professionals with Hispanic backgrounds to find healing within themselves and others. Dr. Cristalis Capielo Rosario founded the PLENA research lab, which currently has 15 students who identify as students of color or Latino. The research team’s mission is to conceptualize and disseminate research “in multiculturalism and Latinx psychology.”
TEMPE, AZ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State professors will protest university's covid policies in a unique way this week

More than 50 Penn State professors — mostly from University Park — will protest several university-related covid policies this week by holding a “Teach-Out(side),” where classes will be moved to the safer outdoors and away from their usual locations. The protest, organized by the faculty-based group Coalition for a Just...
PENN, PA
ABC13 Houston

HBCU professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class

Dr. Aqeel Dix is a professor at Lincoln University, an HBCU in Pennsylvania. In 2020, his student Imani Lamarr had just returned to her studies after taking a semester off to have a baby. Lamarr's son, Christopher, had spent months in the NICU and she had considered not coming back to school to care for her baby.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Race#Xavier University#Mental Health#Ut#Gpa
northerniowan.com

Students speak out over professor removal

On Oct. 5, students of Professor Steve O’Kane met together in the greenhouses to talk more about the trajectory of their Plant Systematics course. O’Kane was removed from the classroom by the university due to violating the Board of Regents policy banning mask mandates. O’Kane required his students to wear masks in his classroom as he has health issues. He threatened to lower their grades if students did not comply. The university was notified about his mandate and removed him from the classroom.
COLLEGES
Hoya

PODCAST: Norovirus, Oh My! Georgetown Professor Offers Nutritional Advice to Students

Thomas Sherman, professor of pharmacology at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, has a simple piece of advice for students this year: eat more beans. Whether it be choosing toppings at unfamiliar salad bars or avoiding food poisoning scares, navigating college dining plans can be yet another challenge for some students. This week, The Hoya spoke with Sherman about how to stay healthy on a meal plan.
GEORGETOWN, DC
case.edu

Undergraduate student Jackson Schrader passes away

Jackson Schrader came to Case Western Reserve with many talents: A three-sport athlete in high school, he was also an accomplished musician and valedictorian of his graduating class. Yet once Schrader arrived on campus as a transfer student this fall, those around him discovered another quality that outshone them all:...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Sentinel-Echo

2 London students selected for Undergraduate Research Ambassador Program

LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) has selected 23 outstanding undergraduates for the 2021-2022 Undergraduate Research Ambassador program. The newly redesigned ambassador program's mission is to increase awareness and create opportunities for students to actively engage in research and creative scholarship. Ambassadors must demonstrate academic...
LEXINGTON, KY
mymetmedia.com

Students mourn the loss of a beloved journalism professor

This article was originally published online at mymetmedia.com in Feb. 2021. Since its publication, the article has been altered slightly to improve clarity. Students and faculty of the Metropolitan State University of Denver mourn the death of journalism professor, Laurence Washington. On Feb. 4, the Department of Journalism and Media...
DENVER, CO
Eastern Progress

How COVID-19 changed the lives of student teachers and professors

Student teachers’ lives have been changing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has been an adjustment from online instruction to face-to-face instruction. Many schools across the state of Kentucky are back to in-person teaching. Other schools and districts have continued online instruction to decrease the spread of COVID-19. “Now that...
KENTUCKY STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

U Student Concerned About Professor Not Following COVID-19 Guidelines

The first semester with most students back on campus means the return of activities, clubs, study groups and the ability to share stories before and after classes with fellow classmates. Some of these stories include students who are concerned about COVID-19 not being taken seriously in classrooms. The “Fall 2021...
COLLEGES
Lantern

Students, professors reflect on the past year as in-person classes resume

The return of fall break this semester is not the only thing that is different from last year — professors’ and students’ attitudes toward in-person and online classes have also changed. While many students experienced distractions and other difficulties during a year of majority-online classes, some professors hold a different...
COLLEGES
wbfo.org

$300K grant will help UB create training for professors on teaching neurodiverse students

At the University at Buffalo, professors aren’t just teaching, they’re also reinventing teaching. Learning scientists at the college are using a $300,000 grant to create professional development that will teach professors how to best teach students with ADHD and other forms of neurodivergence. To start, they will focus on professors who teach STEM degrees, specifically computer science programs.
BUFFALO, NY
illinoisstate.edu

Undergraduate student furthers pennycress research during summer internship experience

Alex Hafner, a senior from Mahomet, decided to pursue a major in molecular and cellular biology due to his interest in research. This same passion drew him to Western Illinois University’s undergraduate research experience this summer, where he continued his participation in the Integrated Pennycress Research Enabling Farm & Energy Resilience (IPREFER) Project.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy