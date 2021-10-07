UT professor inspires students despite turbulent undergraduate beginnings
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the October 1 flipbook. For Black men on campus, Ryan Sutton provides a safe space. As the director of the Heman Sweatt Center for Black Males at the Longhorn Center for Academic Equity, Sutton encourages Black male students to find their place at UT and express their emotions relating to race and influential life experiences. The prominent campus figure only gained this wisdom through his own personal challenges.thedailytexan.com
Comments / 0