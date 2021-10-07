Gwen Rockwood: Four-legged alarm clock shouldn't have a snooze button
I got a late start today. I'd blame the alarm app on my phone, but that one went off on time. It's the hairy alarm clock who slept through his job. When Mac the Goldendoodle moved into our house, he decided to sleep in my bed. Maybe he did it because Cooper the Corgi also sleeps in my room, although he has always preferred the solitude of his own crate in the corner, where no one will roll over and disturb him.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0