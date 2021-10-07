CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some students live with emotional support animals in dorms to help with mental health struggles

By Henry Hays
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the October 1 flipbook. Hedgehogs and cats are helping students in dormitories get out of bed in the morning and face the day during the pandemic. College students have greater rates of depression than other age groups, which emotional support animals...

