Herrin’s Tigers broke a five-game losing skid and, in the process, saw fit to ruin Massac County’s Homecoming events with a 31-20 win over the Patriots on Friday, Oct. 1. Herrin struck first, running just over two minutes off the clock to score at the 9:47 mark. A touchdown saving, run-down and tackle by Reed McCuan staved off the score by a few seconds, but Massac trailed 7-0 after only four plays.