Prep Wrap-up
Fall sports are beginning to wind down with most teams playing their final matches and entering, or getting ready for, regional competition. Massac County's volleyball team took an important conference match defeating old nemesis Murphysboro on the road last Thursday, Sept. 30. The Lady Patriots took Murphy down in straight sets 25-18 and 25-21. The win ran the girls' record to 17-8 with another road match Tuesday night, Oct. 5, at Harrisburg. The Lady Patriots landed in the Johnston City Sectional and the "A" Sub-sectional with host schools Fairfield and Harrisburg.
