Prep Wrap-up

Pella High School is concluding homecoming festivities today. Queen Calla Kerndt and King Akira Lopez say they have been thankful for the opportunity to represent the Class of 2022 and the school district this week during the celebration. They invite everyone in the City of Pella to enjoy tonight’s football game and halftime Marching Dutch performance. Pella hosts Xavier in varsity football this evening, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on KRLS2 at KNIAKRLS.com and the Pella Dutch Live YouTube channel. The annual Pella High School homecoming dance will be held in the commons from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

PELLA, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO