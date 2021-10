The former CEO of a South Carolina energy company is on his way to prison, after a judge sentenced him to two years behind bars. Kevin Marsh, the ex-CEO of SCANA Energy, pleaded guilty to lying about the sad state of two nuclear reactors that were hopelessly behind schedule, a saga that became known as “Nukegate.” He is the first executive to go to prison over the project, which lasted nine years and never generated a watt of power.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO