There are three incumbents and four newcomers running for the four Council-At-Large seats in the upcoming Watertown election on Nov. 2. Incumbent Caroline Bays has lived in Watertown for 23 years with her husband. Their two children still live in Watertown. She is an artist/political activist and has served as a town councilor for two terms. She also currently serves as vice-chair of the Watertown Democratic Town Committee. She co-founded Progressive Watertown, and served as its co-chair for four years.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO