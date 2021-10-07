A look at CCA’s Marching Band season

(Clarinda) -- After two years of cancellations, one of KMAland's traditional fall events makes a big return this weekend. Clarinda is the hub for young musicians from all over the region in the 66th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree Saturday. More than 2,000 students in 45 bands from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska are expected to participate in the event, including the parade competition at 9 a.m. around the downtown square. Cardinal Field is the site of the field portion of the jamboree at 12:45 p.m. Courtney Ridge is Clarinda High School's instrumental music director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program, Ridge says organizers are looking forward to the bands returning to the community Saturday following two years of cancellations due to wet weather and COVID-19.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO