John Smith

A look at CCA’s Marching Band season

By Contributed by Mary Trimpe
eastcentraliowanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School’s marching band has had a busy season of competition earning a second-place finish in Linn-Mar’s Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, and taking third in the Five Seasons Marching Invitational at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 2. It...

www.eastcentraliowanews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
