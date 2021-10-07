CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights boys 3rd, girls 5th at Bud Williams Invitational XC meet

IOWA CITY — North Central Jr. High’s cross country teams competed in the 2021 Bud Williams Invitational, hosted by Iowa City High School, Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Kickers Soccer Park in Iowa City. The Knight’s boys were runner up in team points with 55 behind champion Pleasant Valley (23). North Central’s Keegan Decker was the runner up with a time of 11:39.20, nearly three seconds behind winner Ethan Change from Pleasant Valley.

