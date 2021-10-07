Missouri Treasurer won't comply with federal financial reporting plan
Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he won't comply with a controversial financial reporting plan working its way through Congress. The proposal, which is part of the $3.5 trillion American Families Plan being negotiated in Congress, would create a comprehensive reporting system in which banks and other financial institutions would be required to disclose information on accounts that intake or expend more than $600 in a year to the Internal Revenue Service.www.fultonsun.com
