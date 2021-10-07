Missouri Treasurer won't comply with federal financial reporting plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Biden administration is trying to stop tax evasion and it’s proposing doing so by requiring banks to report your account information to the IRS, but many financial institutions are balking at the idea. From Vermont to Mississippi, banks across the country are posting calls to action imploring their customers to stop a proposal that would give the IRS more scrutiny over banks accounts. “I think it’s a private matter, what your bank account, what you have in your bank account or what you hold,” one person said. “Don’t you have enough? Leave us alone,” Hoboken resident Lissette Melendez...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO