Missouri State

MO Treasurer won’t comply with federal financial reporting plan

Fulton Sun
 7 days ago

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he won’t comply with a controversial financial reporting plan working its way through Congress. The proposal, which is part of the $3.5 trillion American Families Plan being negotiated in Congress, would create a comprehensive reporting system in which banks and other financial institutions would be required to disclose information on accounts that intake or expend more than $600 in a year to the Internal Revenue Service.

www.fultonsun.com

WTOL-TV

5newsonline.com

Wednesday is child tax credit pay day for millions of Americans

The September installment of the advance child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fast Company

IRS stimulus check update: Unreported glitch may have misidentified people as U.S. territory residents

If you’re one of the untold number of Americans whose third stimulus check mysteriously never showed up, new details may offer clues as to why. Some taxpayers may have been misidentified as U.S. territory residents and mistakenly deemed ineligible to receive the payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to people affected by the issue and correspondence seen by Fast Company.
U.S. POLITICS
bitcoin.com

Janet Yellen Defends Tax Compliance Agenda — 3 State Treasurers Promise Not to Comply

The 78th United States secretary of the treasury, Janet Yellen, is very concerned about tax evasion, according to statements she made during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that aired on October 5. Yellen claims there’s an “enormous tax gap” and she insists financial information concerning where income derives from can get “hidden.”
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Biden Admin Proposal to Let IRS Snoop on Bank Accounts Gets Backlash

In what appears to be an attempt to tackle tax evasion, a Biden administration proposal to allow the IRS to track bank accounts that take part in more than $600 in transactions a year. While there are few details as to how such a plan might even take effect, the GOP are aggressively pushing back on the idea. Dan Geltrude, the managing partner of Geltrude & Co, joined Cheddar to discuss the proposal, noting that he does agree the IRS needs more resources and expanded tools to go after big tax evaders, but he also asked, "Are people who have more than $600 in their accounts really who we need to be targeting as tax cheats?" Geltrude agreed that the low bar invites criticisms about an invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check Updates: News on IRS Tax Refunds, Child Tax Credit, California Stimulus, Unemployment Benefits

This pandemic has caused a lot of trouble for Americans all across the country, especially affecting people financially all around. However, it is seen that the US government is completely chasing the stimulus checks for all the people in need and have introduced a lot of programs on the state level that are trying on and providing financial support for all the families in these tough times.
CALIFORNIA STATE

