MO Treasurer won’t comply with federal financial reporting plan

In what appears to be an attempt to tackle tax evasion, a Biden administration proposal to allow the IRS to track bank accounts that take part in more than $600 in transactions a year. While there are few details as to how such a plan might even take effect, the GOP are aggressively pushing back on the idea. Dan Geltrude, the managing partner of Geltrude & Co, joined Cheddar to discuss the proposal, noting that he does agree the IRS needs more resources and expanded tools to go after big tax evaders, but he also asked, "Are people who have more than $600 in their accounts really who we need to be targeting as tax cheats?" Geltrude agreed that the low bar invites criticisms about an invasion of privacy.

