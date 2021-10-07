CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Politics needs more business bosses to stand for election

By Andy Street
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am often asked about the differences between a life in commerce and one in politics. When it comes to leadership there is more in common than one might expect. In leadership, it is about fronting up – you have to lead from the front, take the brickbats and sell a vision. It doesn’t matter if you’re on television discussing the John Lewis Christmas results or talking about why people should back you in an election, the same skills are required.

This election has forced a generational shift in German politics

Sunday’s election in Germany ended an astonishing campaign run, unprecedented in the country’s postwar history. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party experienced a landslide defeat, not only losing about a quarter of its vote share, a number of important constituencies – including the one that Merkel herself held – but also ending up in third place in three of the eastern states of Germany, behind the Social Democrats and the rightwing, populist AfD.
Political scientist offers insight into the election in Germany

On Sept. 26, Germans went to the polls for an election unprecedented in recent history. For the first time since the founding of the Federal Republic, an incumbent chancellor was not campaigning for reelection. Current Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to step down after serving 16 years in office. Merkel left...
Political circus comes to Watchung as election draws nearer

WATCHUNG - With a hotly contested Borough Council election drawing closer, the town’s political divide has gone beyond the four candidates. A series of incidents that occurred during a roughly four-day period suggests that regardless of who wins on Nov. 2, bitter political differences between local Republicans and Democrats could linger on.
Opinion | College students need to better participate in politics

The average age of senators and representatives is on the rise, and we need young people to participate more in politics to achieve better representation. There are many ways young people can participate in politics, but the easiest way is by voting. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy as it dictates who represents us, and it is how we choose our elected officials.
The exacerbation of political polarization in Canadian elections

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an early election barely two years into his term on Aug. 15. Trudeau triggered this snap election in the hopes of winning a majority in the House of Commons, thus regaining the party majority which was denied him in the 2019 election. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Director Chrystia Freeland cited the increasingly discordant views of the Prime Minister and the House of Commons as a key difficulty in reaching consensus on COVID-19 policies.
GOP deceits should spur more to political action

“A Hoosier family lost their baby who was born at just 22 weeks because they say the hospital refused to treat him due to their inability to help those born under 24 weeks. Now moms will be informed about a hospital's ability to manage high-risk pregnancies and provide life-saving care to babies.”
Why does Biden keep talking as if COVID-19 vaccines don't work?

When President Joe Biden announced his intention to require workers to be vaccinated, he made a peculiar statement. It could have been another Biden malapropism, but if it wasn't, Biden's comment is telling. "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said. "We're going to reduce the spread...
Commentary: We need a constitutional amendment on money in politics

"We're under an avalanche. No one can hear us, and we can't hear each other." That's my friend, David Trahan. He's a logger in Waldoboro, Maine. He's also a former Republican senator in the state Legislature and leads the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine. Trahan and SAM represent the interests of 300,000 Maine people who hunt, fish and trap in the state's vast woods, rivers and lakes. SAM is also Maine's leading advocate in defense of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Cop26: Join The Independent’s free virtual event on the UN climate summit with Ed Miliband and Tom Steyer

It is just weeks until leaders from across the globe will gather in Glasgow for the major UN climate summit Cop26.The event is widely seen as the most important UN climate meeting since Paris in 2015, when countries agreed to the aspiration of keeping global temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.The latest analysis shows that countries are still far from meeting that goal. A recent UN review found that countries’ current climate commitments would see global greenhouse gas emissions increase by 16 per cent by 2030, when compared to 2010 levels.Scroll to the bottom...
Live Politics latest news: Prime Minister needs to 'bang ministerial heads together' before swathes of industry are lost, warns UK steel boss

Sausages and sandwiches ‘are no risk to EU single market’. Boris Johnson has been told to "bang ministerial heads together" to resolve the energy crisis and stop factories having to cease production, after a row broke out between two critical departments. Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, was accused of making...
Holocaust forum focuses on social media role in antisemitism

A one-day conference starting Wednesday will focus on the receding memory of the Holocaust as Sweden marks the 20th anniversary of a conference on remembering the genocide, with participants focusing on how social media is contributing to a rise in antisemitism.“There is a dangerous rise of antisemitism all over the world mainly because of the new social media,” said Nachman Shai, Israel’s diaspora affairs minister, upon arrival at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmo, southern Sweden. The media are "inciting and increasing the level of hate, and they have to take responsibility for that not to remain...
Two-thirds of British women think gender or racial bias is holding them back at work

Almost two-thirds of women in the UK say they believe they are being held back at work because of gender or racial bias, a survey has revealed.Among working British women, around 40 per cent said they believe their gender holds them back at work and 30 per cent said their race poses a barrier.The survey also found that a further 60 per cent of women believed their age stopped them from progressing in their career.The findings by education company Pearson also show that a large majority of women (81 per cent) globally used the pandemic as an opportunity to re-evaluate...
Boris Johnson news - live: Kwarteng asks Treasury for energy crisis funds as No10 backs him in row over talks

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng today made a formal request to the Treasury for support to industries hit by high energy prices.He made the request on behalf of industries – such as manufacturing – that heavily rely on energy and would be adversely impacted by sky-high gas and electricity costs.A government source confirmed to The Independent that BEIS (Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy) had submitted a plan to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s department, but details of the proposals were not immediately clear.The move comes after a row in which the Treasury denied it was in discussions with Mr Kwarteng.A Treasury...
