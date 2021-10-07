DIY Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Skunks In Your Yard

As you've likely noticed in your own neighborhood and across the Tri-State, the Halloween season is in full force as residents deck out their homes with all types of creepy and spooky decorations. I've seen everything from a few simple witches and ghosts displayed to a couple of houses in my neighborhood next door to one another who I think are competing with each other to see not only how many decorations they can put out, but how disturbing they can be. Of course, no Halloween display is complete without a good, old-fashioned, hand-carved jack-o-lantern. Carving a jack-o-lantern is always a fun activity the whole family can do together, and the Haynie's Corner Arts District is giving you and your family the chance to do just that with a Pumpkin Carving Party later this month.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO