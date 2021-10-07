CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

DIY Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Skunks In Your Yard

By Travis Sams
 7 days ago
If you're seeing or smelling skunks in your yard lately, you're not alone. There are a few home remedies you can use to keep them out too. The other night, I let my dog outside. As we were walking around in the yard, we came a little too close for comfort to a skunk. Thankfully, the skunk took off in the opposite direction without spraying us. However, I really don't want to test my luck in another situation like that any time soon. That's why I wanted to find some ways to keep them out of my yard so I don't have to take one of those tomato juice baths.

