The SEC has approved an ETF that tracks companies invested in Bitcoin, including Microstrategy, Tesla, Twitter, etc. The fund will be listed on the NYSE in the coming weeks. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has approved an exchange-traded fund (ETF) which tracks major companies invested in Bitcoin (BTC). The fund was filed and will be managed by Volt Equity. It isn’t directly connected to the leading crypto asset, although many people consider it as a herald to the approval first Bitcoin ETF in the country.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO