Passengers on some United Airlines flights departing from Chicago could soon pay for Pringles, White Claw, or even a charcuterie board in a box by simply presenting a QR code. That’s because PayPal announced on Wednesday that they are partnering with United to introduce PayPal QR Codes as a new form of in-flight payment starting in November. These QR codes will work with or without WiFi, and passengers will just need to show a flight attendant the PayPal QR Code in the PayPal app to buy snacks, drinks, and other items onboard.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO