Ruth E. Carpenter

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16. Ruth E. Carmichael Carpenter entered everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 5, 2021 at her home in Belpre, OH. Born June 13, 1929 in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Althea and Walter Carmichael. Also preceding her in death were two sisters and two brothers.