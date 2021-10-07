Back Issues: Venom-Carnage rivalry expands to big screen
On the eve of the release of Sony’s standalone “Venom” film three years ago, I said it was hard to imagine the character being introduced independent of Spider-Man. They pulled it off, to varying degrees of success. And before the COVID-delayed sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” finally arrived in theaters last week, the comic book side expanded Venom’s story to make Spider-Man a part of it rather than the foundation.www.newsandsentinel.com
