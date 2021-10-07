Back Issues: Venom-Carnage rivalry expands to big screen

The Venom sequel is called Let There Be Carnage, but they might as well have called it Let There Be Spider-Man 2 But With Venom This Time. Both films feature a superhero who is at war with his own superhero identity, and longs to abandon his life as a crimefighter so he can normal again. They also both feature villains that have a personal connection to the hero, who are transformed by a freak accident into a horrific monster. The villain is motivated by their lost love and for a while the hero gives up their costumed identity. And on and on and on.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO