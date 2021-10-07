Why Saturday’s Game Is A Huge Test For Dave Aranda
On Saturday night Baylor will either be 5-1 halfway through the season and in good shape to be a part of the conference title game discussion, or will be 4-2 and studying the schedule to figure out how they can get to bowl eligibility. I think Saturday’s game will be telling for head coach Dave Aranda, specifically, I believe fans will get a good idea of the program trajectory as well as his in-game coaching ability.www.chatsports.com
