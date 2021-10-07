CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Why Saturday’s Game Is A Huge Test For Dave Aranda

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night Baylor will either be 5-1 halfway through the season and in good shape to be a part of the conference title game discussion, or will be 4-2 and studying the schedule to figure out how they can get to bowl eligibility. I think Saturday’s game will be telling for head coach Dave Aranda, specifically, I believe fans will get a good idea of the program trajectory as well as his in-game coaching ability.

Why Dave Aranda Understands Baylor’s Competitive Maturity Must Improve

Stillwater, Oklahoma- When you win the turnover deficit 3-0, and hold a Big 12 offensive to 17 points through 58 minutes, a good team expects to win. The Bear’s failure tonight will lead to plenty of reevaluation in the small sample size world of college football. “Was the Iowa State game a fluke?” “Were the Bears lucky to only lose by 10?” We can get more takeish than that, but the Bears had some big issues tonight.
247Sports

"Winning with Character" is key to Dave Aranda

Responding to adversity is something that Coach Aranda has spoken about quite a bit in his time at Baylor. Doing this with character and winning the right way is an easy thing to say, but sometimes harder to execute. Saturday against Oklahoma State, Baylor made some mistakes that ran counter to that and frustrated the second year coach.
Kendall and Travis Agree: Dave Aranda Correctly Went For It On 4th and 4 From Their Own 36

After Baylor went for it on 4th and 4 from its own 36 yard line with 8:06 left and down 17-14, a segment of the fanbase has been apoplectic. After Baylor failed to convert, the opposition went wild. “You punt and trust you defense.” “You can’t give Oklahoma State the ball there.” “I don’t care what the analytics say, it’s the wrong call.”
Dave Aranda 1-on-1 Interview with David Smoak | Week 7

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda visited with David Smoaky of SicEm365 Radio. He discusses progression of players on the roster, his relationship with BYU HC Kalani Sitake, the upcoming matchup against the Cougars, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1...
Aranda relying on former BYU assistants for Baylor's scouting report

Dave Aranda doesn’t have to look farther than Baylor’s football offices to get an in-depth scouting report on No. 19 BYU. Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes served at BYU in the same capacity from 2018-20 while offensive line coach Eric Mateos did the same job on the Cougars’ coaching staff the past two seasons.
Dave Aranda Sees BYU as ‘Great Fit’ For Revamped Big 12

Dave Aranda believes that the BYU Cougars will be a “great fit” for the revamped Big 12 Conference, in advance of Baylor’s game with the Cougars on Saturday. Aranda, Baylor’s second-year head coach, and his Bears will host the Cougars at McLane Stadium, a game scheduled long before the Big 12 announced in September that BYU, along with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, would join the Big 12.
