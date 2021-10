Bitcoin‘s journey to acceptance has been a long one. Well, now that its market cap is just over a trillion dollars; the world is realizing its importance and dominance. Nevertheless, governments across the globe are still working toward relevant regulations, and in the process, trying to impose total control over these tokens. Did they succeed in deterring Bitcoin’s growth? It actually surged by 7.5% within a week and was trading under the $55k mark with a correction of about 4.5% in 24 hours.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO