Congress & Courts

US Launches National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team to Prosecute 'Criminal Misuses of Cryptocurrency'

bitcoin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. has launched the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, an initiative of the Department of Justice (DOJ), to tackle and prosecute “criminal misuses of cryptocurrency, particularly crimes committed by virtual currency exchanges, mixing and tumbling services, and money laundering.” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, “The point is to protect consumers.”

news.bitcoin.com

The Verge

US Department of Justice creates cryptocurrency enforcement unit

The US Department of Justice has created a team to investigate cryptocurrency-related crime. The National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) will handle investigations of “crimes committed by virtual currency exchanges, mixing and tumbling services, and money laundering infrastructure actors,” the agency said in a news release. Mixing and tumbling services can obscure the source of a cryptocurrency transaction, by mixing it with other funds.
zycrypto.com

US Congressman Asks Gensler To Clarify SEC’s Regulatory Authority On Cryptocurrency

Republican Congressman Patrick McHenry, US Representative for North Carolina’s 10th Congressional district, has written to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking clarification on digital assets regulation. McHenry, also the ranking member of the House of Financial Services Committee, stated in a letter addressed to SEC Chair Gary Gensler...
froggyweb.com

U.S. Justice Dept launches new initiatives on cryptocurrencies, contractor hacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Wednesday unveiled two new Justice Department enforcement initiatives aimed at targeting cryptocurrencies and government contractors who fail to report cyber breaches. Monaco announced on Wednesday, during a virtual speech at the Aspen Cyber Summit, the launch of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement...
cyberscoop.com

US to increase scrutiny on cryptocurrency, federal contractors in effort to slow hacking

A G train arrives at the Smith - 9th Street station in Brooklyn on August 2, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) U.S. officials unveiled a suite of cybersecurity initiatives Wednesday, from cracking down on illicit cryptocurrency usages to increasing transparency about data breaches, as part of an ongoing White House effort to slow rampant cybercrime.
bitcoin.com

Edward Snowden Calls CBDCs 'Cryptofascist Currency' — 'Closer to Being a Perversion of Cryptocurrency'

On October 9, whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden published an opinion editorial concerning central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and claimed CBDCs are “the newest danger cresting the public horizon.” Snowden stressed that rather than being an innovation, CBDC’s are “closer to being a perversion of cryptocurrency” and a “cryptofascist currency.”
bitcoin.com

Russian Parliament to Consider Restrictions for Non-Qualified Crypto Investors

Cryptocurrency can be quite complicated for some and lawmakers in Russia think they need to contemplate restrictions for private investors. According to a high-ranking representative of the legislature, the Russian parliament needs to provide them with “maximum protection” against the risks. Members of Russian Parliament to Seek Protection for Citizens...
