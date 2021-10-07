US Launches National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team to Prosecute 'Criminal Misuses of Cryptocurrency'
The U.S. has launched the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, an initiative of the Department of Justice (DOJ), to tackle and prosecute “criminal misuses of cryptocurrency, particularly crimes committed by virtual currency exchanges, mixing and tumbling services, and money laundering.” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, “The point is to protect consumers.”news.bitcoin.com
