Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

There’s No Place Like Pumpkinville presented by OG&E. Pumpkinville, one of the most treasured fall traditions in Oklahoma City, celebrates pumpkins, mums and everything fall at Myriad Botanical Gardens October 8 through 24. Pumpkinville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year families can explore the Land of Oz and enjoy imaginative displays created in the Children’s Garden with pumpkins, gourds, haystacks, cornstalks and mums. Play hand-crafted games, participate in activities, and enjoy live entertainment, unlimited rides on Mo’s Carousel and special treats. The popular murals will return this year including a new mural on the water stage by local artist Nick Bayer. The cost is $8 per person, free for ages 2 and under and free for members. Families are encouraged to join the Gardens with a membership. This is a fundraiser for the Myriad Gardens Foundation.
