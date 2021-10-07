CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.(“Falcon” or the “Company”) 7 October 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) notes that production testing has now been completed and the well shut in at Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 (“Kyalla 117”) in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil And Gas Dealmaking Slows Down In Q3

Mergers and acquisitions in the oil and gas space in the U.S. declined in the third quarter after hitting a two-year high in the second quarter, according to data analytics firm Enverus. Enverus analysts said that the total value of M&A deals during the third quarter was 44 percent lower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Oil and gas producers are still holding back

Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed this year as energy demand rushes back — but U.S. producers aren’t activating their dormant rigs in droves. Driving the news: The U.S. added five rigs last week and a total of 30 over the past four weeks, according to Baker Hughes. But the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arkansas Online

OIL AND GAS REPORT

COLUMBIA -- Betsy Production Company, Inc. for Patterson 1 in the Wildcat field, to TVD: 6,650 ft., MD: 6,650 ft., SHL: 1,353 ft. FWL & 362 ft. FSL, 5-16S-18W. MILLER -- Enerco Operating Corp. for Sturgis "S" 1 in the Fouke field, to TVD 5,500 ft., SHL 1,097 ft. & 2,335 ft. FWL, 2-17S27W.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Kelly Evans: Nat gas is the new oil

If the 20th century was the era of oil, is natural gas the key fuel of the 21st?. One reason why nat gas prices continue their parabolic spike right now is that it's the easiest replacement for coal as countries are under pressure to reduce emissions and, in China's case, deliver on their promise of "blue skies." Which is to say that unlike oil, which powers transportation, natural gas provides electricity--it literally keeps the lights on, and it provides heat for schools, businesses, and roughly 40% of U.S. homes.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Field#Oil Company#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd#Origin Energy Limited#Kyalla 117
naturalgasworld.com

US sees Asia dominating oil, gas demand

At home, natural gas, coal and batteries will be needed to support the grid. A new energy outlook published October 6 by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggests Asian economies will be the largest oil and gas importers globally by 2050 – and that greenhouse gas emissions will continue to increase at least until then.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Gas Prices In Europe Are Now The Equivalent Of $205 Oil

The benchmark European gas prices continue their rally this week, surging to new record highs on Tuesday to an equivalent of $205 a barrel oil, amid a wider energy commodity rally driven by supply concerns ahead of the winter. The gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

EU to seek ban on oil and gas exploration in the Arctic

(Reuters) -The European Union will seek a ban on tapping new oil, coal and gas deposits in the Arctic to protect a region severely affected by climate change, according to a proposal for the bloc’s new Arctic strategy published on Wednesday. The European Commission proposal reflects the EU’s efforts to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Netherlands
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Down as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

Oil extended losses after Russia offered to ease Europe's natural gas crisis and traders weighed the prospect of the U.S. releasing crude from its strategic reserves. Oil extended losses after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and traders weighed the prospect of the U.S. releasing crude from its strategic reserves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hutch Post

Gas prices still elevated, as are crude oil prices

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices normally fall when the season changes. That hasn't been the case yet this year. "Instead of taking that seasonal dip that we usually see, gas prices are still reflecting summertime levels, when demand was higher," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The national average dropped a penny on the week to $3.18 a gallon. Kansas stayed exactly the same from where we were a week ago at $2.92."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Warns of Big Natural Gas Price Increases

(Des Moines, IA) — MidAmerican Energy is warning natural gas customers the cost of heating is going to be a lot more this winter. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says gas prices on the open market last year were really low and this year it’s the exact opposite. He says global demand is up while production here in the U.S. and storage are down. Greenwood says residential customers can likely expect their total bills to increase anywhere from 46 to 96 percent. He says MidAmerican takes some steps to try and mitigate the price of natural gas by locking in purchase contracts before prices go up.
DES MOINES, IA
StreetInsider.com

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Divestment of Narrabri thermal coal royalty

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Divestment of Narrabri thermal coal royalty for consideration of up to $36 million. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) is pleased to announce its exit from thermal coal by entering into an agreement to sell its 1% gross revenue royalty over the Narrabri mine to the operator, Whitehaven Coal Limited ("Whitehaven") for consideration of up to $36 million.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Slumped on Wednesday

Crude oil inventories are rising, and Europe might finally get some relief from its power crisis. A big earnings season ahead, though, could keep investor interest in oil and gas stocks high. What happened. Wednesday jolted oil and gas stocks lower, with many companies across the energy sector plummeting within...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Where Magnolia Oil & Gas Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas. The company has an average price target of $18.4 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $16.00.
INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

Gas prices explode – and oil prices will follow

Brent crude oil prices have broken through $80 a barrel for the first time in almost three years. Oil’s rally comes as soaring European gas and coal prices presage a winter energy crisis. In September 2020 “in Europe it cost €119… to buy enough gas to heat the average home for a year”, says The Economist. “Today that figure is €738.”
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy