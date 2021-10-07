Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.(“Falcon” or the “Company”) 7 October 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) notes that production testing has now been completed and the well shut in at Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 (“Kyalla 117”) in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0