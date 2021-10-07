CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell third quarter 2021 update note

 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The following is an update to the third quarter 2021 outlook. Impacts presented may vary from the actual results and are subject to finalisation of the third quarter 2021 results, published on October 28, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all outlook statements exclude identified items.

StreetInsider.com

Update on third quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 29 October 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) will publish its financial report for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, 29 October 2021. For the third quarter 2021, Lundin Energy will expense pre-tax exploration and appraisal costs of approximately MUSD 38 and recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 97.
StreetInsider.com

Q3 2021 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call

North Sea––– Net entitlement productionQ3 2021Q2 2021Q3 2020. In Q3 2021, DNO received USD 120.1 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), of which USD 88.2 million represents the entitlement share of May and June 2021 Tawke license crude oil deliveries. Of the balance, USD 11.4 million represents override payments equivalent to three percent of gross May and June 2021 Tawke license revenues and USD 20.5 million represents payments towards arrears built up from non-payment of certain invoices in 2019 and 2020.
StreetInsider.com

Dassault Systèmes to Publish its Third Quarter 2021 Results, Webcast and Conference Call on October 28th, 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — October 14th, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will publish its operating performance for the third quarter 2021, ended September 30th, 2021, on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.
The Press

Envista Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

BREA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") will report financial results for its third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.
securitiesfinancetimes.com

LCH RepoClear has record third quarter

LCH’s RepoClear had a record quarter in Q3, clearing 2.8 million trades with an aggregate notional value of €62 trillion. September was also a record month for the UK-registered cash bash and repo clearing service, with a total €22 trillion nominal cleared across over 1 million trade sides. Clearing of euro-denominated debt securities accounted for €18 trillion in nominal processed, with UK gilt clearing accounting for more than £3.3 trillion in nominal value.
ShareCast

Equals maintains record trading through third quarter

Payment technology company Equals said in a trading update on Monday that the record start to the third quarter, which it reported at its interim results on 14 September, had been sustained throughout the rest of the period, generating revenues of £11.7m. 12,739.91. 10:35 13/10/21. 0.63%. 79.93. 1,212.49. 10:35 13/10/21.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaguar Mining Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

Operations Increase Production 12% Quarter over Quarter. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announces interim gold production results for the third quarter of 2021 ('Q3 2021'). Financial results for Q3 2021 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on or before November 15, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.
Forbes

What To Watch As Third-Quarter Earnings Season Begins

The pace of S&P 500 year-over-year earnings and sales growth reached eye-popping levels for the second quarter due to the easy comparisons with Covid-ravaged 2020 and robust economic growth. The expectations going into this reporting season are more modest, with earnings slated to grow at almost 28% year-over-year. If history is any guide, the actual performance should still exceed these elevated levels despite a moderation in economic activity. While it will be necessary for earnings to beat expectations, forward guidance will be essential with the current worries about the economic outlook and cost pressures. The impact of supply chain disruptions and any color about the timing of normalization will be significant for forecasts. Lastly, the effect of higher costs and the ability to pass on higher prices to protect profit margins will be closely scrutinized. Despite expecting another overall outperformance relative to earnings growth expectations, the beats should be smaller and less frequent than in the past few quarters. With this challenging backdrop, the third-quarter earnings season likely takes on additional importance both for the overall market and individual companies.
ShareCast

XP Power says momentum accelerates in third quarter

Power control components company XP Power said on Monday that the “strong” momentum in order intake seen in its first half accelerated in the third quarter, with orders up 87% at constant currency, and 73% as reported, to £97.2m. 11,238.44. 09:15 13/10/21. 1.05%. 116.48. 22,677.31. 09:15 13/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,076.21.
Phone Arena

Samsung expecting a record-breaking third quarter of the year

Samsung Electronics officially announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of the year today. Looking at the numbers, it’s clear that the company expects record-breaking earnings compared to the same period last year. The official report points out revenues between 72 trillion - 74 trillion Korean won, and a...
beincrypto.com

NFT Sales Surpass $10B in Third Quarter

According to data from market tracker DappRadar, sales volume of NFTs in the third quarter of 2021 surpassed $10 billion. The non-fungible token (NFT) craze surged on in the third quarter of this year with around $10.7 billion in sales volume. This number is eight times higher than the quarter before at $1.3 billion and in Q1 $1.2 billion.
MyChesCo

Avantor to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

RADNOR, PA — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will hold a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
martechseries.com

AudioCodes Announces Third Quarter 2021 Reporting Date

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it will release financial results for its Third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021. AudioCodes’ financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.
financialbuzz.com

GM Experiences Hit in Third-Quarter Vehicle Sales

General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported a significant fall in third-quarter new vehicle sales due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage that has delayed production and reduced inventory. The company reported that vehicle sales within the U.S. had tumbled 33% compared to the previous year. Ultimately, the company sold 446,997 vehicles in the U.S., a drop from last year’s 665,192.
StreetInsider.com

Oil-Dri Corp. (ODC) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.08

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oil-Dri Corp. (NYSE: ODC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.08, versus $0.83 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $78.1 million, versus $64.84 million reported last year.
