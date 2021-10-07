Shell third quarter 2021 update note

The pace of S&P 500 year-over-year earnings and sales growth reached eye-popping levels for the second quarter due to the easy comparisons with Covid-ravaged 2020 and robust economic growth. The expectations going into this reporting season are more modest, with earnings slated to grow at almost 28% year-over-year. If history is any guide, the actual performance should still exceed these elevated levels despite a moderation in economic activity. While it will be necessary for earnings to beat expectations, forward guidance will be essential with the current worries about the economic outlook and cost pressures. The impact of supply chain disruptions and any color about the timing of normalization will be significant for forecasts. Lastly, the effect of higher costs and the ability to pass on higher prices to protect profit margins will be closely scrutinized. Despite expecting another overall outperformance relative to earnings growth expectations, the beats should be smaller and less frequent than in the past few quarters. With this challenging backdrop, the third-quarter earnings season likely takes on additional importance both for the overall market and individual companies.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO