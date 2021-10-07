AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for September 2021
The preliminary revenue of the Company's* oil terminals for September 2021 comprises EUR 1.4 million and is lower by EUR 1.2 million or by 46.2 % compared to September of 2020. The preliminary revenue of the Company's oil terminals for the nine months of 2021 comprises EUR 15.5 million and is lower by 34.9 % compared to the same period of 2020.
