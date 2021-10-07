AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for September 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Belships has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a 64 000 dwt Ultramax newbuilding resale currently under construction at a Japanese shipyard. Delivery is expected to be January 2023. The intention is to finance the vessel on similar terms as previously acquired newbuilding resales, which implies a fixed-rate bareboat charter of around 10 years with purchase options. The estimated cash breakeven upon delivery is expected to be about USD 11 500 per day including operational expenses. The agreement is conditional upon certain steps to be completed by the parties involved. Conclusion is expected within Q4 2021.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO