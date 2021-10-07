CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for September 2021

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The preliminary revenue of the Company’s* oil terminals for September 2021 comprises EUR 1.4 million and is lower by EUR 1.2 million or by 46.2 % compared to September of 2020. The preliminary revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the nine months of 2021 comprises EUR 15.5 million and is lower by 34.9 % compared to the same period of 2020.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Sydbank A/S revises upwards its outlook for 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Profit after tax is now projected to be in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m. The outlook is revised upwards to a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m. In connection with the release of Sydbank’s Interim Report – First Half 2021 on 25 August 2021 we announced that we expected a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,150-1,350m for 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Q3 2021 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call

North Sea––– Net entitlement productionQ3 2021Q2 2021Q3 2020. In Q3 2021, DNO received USD 120.1 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), of which USD 88.2 million represents the entitlement share of May and June 2021 Tawke license crude oil deliveries. Of the balance, USD 11.4 million represents override payments equivalent to three percent of gross May and June 2021 Tawke license revenues and USD 20.5 million represents payments towards arrears built up from non-payment of certain invoices in 2019 and 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Update on third quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 29 October 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) will publish its financial report for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, 29 October 2021. For the third quarter 2021, Lundin Energy will expense pre-tax exploration and appraisal costs of approximately MUSD 38 and recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 97.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

1 Troubling Number From Tilray's Q1 Results

Tilray's level of cash burn has worsened significantly, even when factoring out its recent merger with Aphria. The company's ambitious growth strategy could make the situation even worse. There's plenty of risk and uncertainty ahead for shareholders. Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) reported its first-quarter earnings this month. The headline was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dos#Volume#Financial Statements#Get Inside#Ab Klaip Dos Nafta#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Nerc#State
Detroit News

Detroit casinos bring in $110.4 million in revenue for September

Detroit's three casinos brought in $110.4 million in revenue in September, according to numbers the Michigan Gaming Control Board released Tuesday. That's up more than 25% from the $87.9 million the casinos reported in monthly aggregate revenue last September, when they were operating at 15% capacity under health restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. September's results are down less than 2% from September 2019, when the casinos produced revenue of $112.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gizmochina.com

MediaTek records 26.5% YoY growth in sales revenue in September

MediaTek has just revealed its financial report for the month of September 2021 last week. The company recorded robust growth with its total sales revenue reaching 47.906 billion New Taiwan Dollars (roughly 1.71 billion US Dollars). According to the financial report, the Taiwanese chip making giant recorded a notable 26.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bitcoinist.com

NAGA Reports Record Quarter with 157% Growth YOY: Close to USD 21 Million in Revenue and USD 5.2 Million Preliminary EBITDA in Q3 2021

Total revenue for 2021 already over USD 48 million. Trading revenues from cryptocurrencies increased significantly. Hamburg, October 11, 2021 – NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, has announced its unaudited preliminary group figures for the 3rd quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Hello Pal Announces $2,707,496 Monthly Revenue for September 2021

Hello Pal International Inc., a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it achieved $2,707,496 CAD in revenue for the month of September 2021 coming from its livestreaming services and cryptocurrency mining operations. The gross margins for the period for crypto-mining...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
StreetInsider.com

Biohaven Pharma (BHVN) Announces Preliminary 3Q Net Product Revenue For NURTEC ODT

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN; the "Company" or "Biohaven"), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates, today announced preliminary net product revenue of NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the third quarter of 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Valley Morning Star

Sales tax revenues jump 22.3 percent in September

State sales tax revenue totaled $3.15 billion in September, a 22.3 percent increase over a year ago, the state Comptroller’s Office reports. The taxes mostly came on sales made in August and remitted in September. “September state sales tax collections rebounded sharply above last year’s pandemic-depressed level while strongly surpassing...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

OpGen (OPGN) Provides Business Update and Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue and Cash Position for Q3

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that total preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $1.2 million, up from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Cash as of September 30, 2021 was approximately $25.4 million, an increase from the $13.4 million as of December 31, 2020.
INDUSTRY
wichitaliberty.org

Kansas tax revenue, September 2021

For September 2021, Kansas tax revenue was 20.2 percent greater than September 2020, and 4.4 percent greater than August. Tax reports from the State of Kansas for September 2021 show tax revenues rising from the previous month and also greater than the same month the prior year. When reporting on...
KANSAS STATE
martechseries.com

Inuvo Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Revenue of $16.5 Million, 79% Year-Over-Year Growth

Inuvo, Inc., a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaling an estimated $16.5 million, an increase of approximately 79% year-over-year, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, and approximately 31% sequentially as compared to the second quarter of 2021. IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 62% and 21% sequentially.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BELSHIPS ASA: Fleet expansion and period charter contract

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Belships has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a 64 000 dwt Ultramax newbuilding resale currently under construction at a Japanese shipyard. Delivery is expected to be January 2023. The intention is to finance the vessel on similar terms as previously acquired newbuilding resales, which implies a fixed-rate bareboat charter of around 10 years with purchase options. The estimated cash breakeven upon delivery is expected to be about USD 11 500 per day including operational expenses. The agreement is conditional upon certain steps to be completed by the parties involved. Conclusion is expected within Q4 2021.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Boeing (BA) 3Q Deliveries as Expected - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Shelia Kahyaoglu reiterated a Buy rating and $300.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE: BA) after the company announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
kmmo.com

STATE RELEASES SEPTEMBER 2021 GENERAL REVENUE REPORT

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for September 2021 increased 16.3 percent compared to those for September 2020- from $944.5 million last year to $1.10 billion this year. A press release says net general revenue collections for 2022 fiscal year-to-date decreased 10.6 percent compared to...
INCOME TAX
Clearfield Progress

Pennsylvania sees strong revenue numbers in September

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported that the state collected $4 billion in general fund revenue in September, which was $495.9 million, or 14.1%, more than expected. The general fund fiscal year-to-date collections are at $9.3 billion, 7.3% above the estimate. September sales tax receipts totaled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbs19news

General Fund revenues increased again in September

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia's economic recovery appears to be on a good track, with the General Fund revenue going up again in September. Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that the revenue increased by 18.4 percent over 2020. “Our economy continues to show signs of a strong recovery,”...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Oklahoma revenue collections in September set record

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma collected a one month record amount of revenue in September, and for the previous 12 month period as well, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday. The state collected $1.38 billion during September to bring total collections for the 12 month period to $14.5 billion, according...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy