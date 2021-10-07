CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to lift the lockdown and unlock Pack-a-Punch in Forsaken in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you make your way into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ final map, Forsaken, you will notice that with Omega having control of the facility you are at, power is not a problem like usual. Instead, your focus will be on lifting the lockdown so you can access other areas. To get this done as quickly as possible, you will want to save up points. There will be a lot of doors you need to open to do this, but always prioritize grabbing items that will help you survive if you need them. Here is how you can lift the lockdown and gain access to the Pack-a-Punch machine in Forsaken.

www.gamepur.com

