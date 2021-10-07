Cornell Names Marla Love New Dean of Students

Studying for exams, running ultramarathons, watching movies and visiting friends are just a few of the ways that Cornell students spent the first fall break in two years. Last year, the University altered the calendar to have “wellness days” dispersed in the middle of several weeks throughout the semester to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission associated with traveling. This semester, however, the student body—99 percent of which is fully vaccinated—was given the option to leave campus. Some stayed behind, catching up on work and enjoying a less crowded campus, while others traveled home or explored somewhere new.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO