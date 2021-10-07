CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell Names Marla Love New Dean of Students

By Surita Basu
Cornell Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornell has named interim Dean Marla Love the Robert W. and Elizabeth C. Staley Dean of Students, the University announced Wednesday. Love had served as interim dean since September 2020 after the departure of the previous dean of students, Vijay Pendakur. Before stepping into this post, Love served as Cornell’s senior associate dean of diversity and equity. During her time at Cornell, Love has been heavily involved in equity and mental health efforts, and plans to strengthen community among students.

