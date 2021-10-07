Givenchy Draws Ire After Flaunting Noose-Shaped Necklace At Paris Fashion Week
The fashion industry is no stranger to gaffes, from Louis Vuitton appropriating a Palestinian scarf, to the latest accessory to cause an uproar: a noose-shaped necklace. The necklace made an appearance at Givenchy’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week, which took place last weekend. Many social media users, including fashion watchdog Diet Prada, have called out the problematic references of the noose, which range from the dark history of lynching to insinuated suicide.designtaxi.com
