CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

CIA will focus on China with new mission center

By CNN
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CIA announced a number of structural changes on Thursday, including a new mission center for China, the result of a months-long review and a reflection of the intelligence community’s view of China as the greatest long-term threat to the United States. The new China Mission Center “will further strengthen...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Taiwan tensions raise fears of US-China conflict in Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday, Beijing has toned down the saber rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged. Experts agree a direct conflict is unlikely at the moment, but also that the future of self-ruled Taiwan is increasingly becoming a powder keg where a mishap or miscalculation could lead to confrontation while Chinese and American ambitions are at odds. China seeks to return the strategically and symbolically important island and the U.S. sees Taiwan in the context of broader challenges from China. Leader Xi Jinping on the weekend again emphasized reunification of the nation must and will be realized.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pompeo
realcleardefense.com

To Counter China, U.S. Policy toward Taiwan Must Change

The U.S. should move from strategic ambiguity to strategic coherence. The ignominious U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan punctuated a feckless policy based on a false premise of opposition to “forever wars” promoted by the Trump and Biden administrations. The implications of that doctrine — that a commitment of U.S. troops overseas without a specified duration constitutes an endless war and “nation-building” — will ripple across U.S. relationships around the world for some time. The Biden administration has been explicit that the U.S. will not support extended military commitments for partners unwilling or unable to fight for themselves.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#New China#North Korea#Iran#Cnn#China Mission Center#Chinese#Senate
Defense One

CIA Creates China Center To Shift To Great Power Competition

The CIA’s new China Mission Center sends a clear signal to the intelligence community that it’s time to shift its focus to near-peer competitors after 20 years of tracking terrorist threats, two analysts said. The center is part of the administration’s broader effort to pivot the national security community’s focus...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
IBTimes

CIA Steps Up Spying Contest With China With New Unit

The US Central Intelligence Agency announced Thursday a new China-focused unit that underscored its view of Beijing as the country's toughest long-term adversary. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new China Mission Center will address the challenge China poses to all of the US spy agency's mission areas.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
MILITARY
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
houstonianonline.com

Free trade with China is over for the United States

In the summer of 1915, during the first year of World War I, a British official from the Ministry of Mansion settled in Switzerland. Objective: To enter into a transaction from neutral territory, the Germans, in other words, would provide the enemy with a military telescope that the British did not have. London, sending rubber from the tropics, the Germans – those with some colonies – were in disbelief.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy