New Japan leader likely to stick to economic policy -Fitch

U.S. economic news for the week was dominated by the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Strains at Chinese real estate group Evergrande dominated international headlines. Federal Reserve policy was unchanged on Wednesday, but the Fed set expectations for the beginning of the unwind of extraordinary measures it used to combat the COVID recession. We look for the Fed to announce at the next policy meeting, over November 2/3, that they will begin to taper the rate of asset purchases in November. Federal Open Market Committee Chair Jay Powell said that he expects to see tapering completed by around mid-year 2022. We also saw a new Dot Plot on Wednesday showing expectations for interest rate policy by individual FOMC members. The new Dot Plot showed that Fed officials pulled their expectations for interest rate lift-off forward marginally compared with where they were in June. For now, we are comfortable maintaining our interest rate forecast which shows fed funds liftoff in very late 2022.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO