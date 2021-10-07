CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

New Japan leader likely to stick to economic policy -Fitch

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to continue the broad economic policies of predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, including support for the central bank's massive stimulus programme, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday. "The economy should benefit in the near term from an ebbing...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Japan’s Aso hails ‘good guy’ Kishida as new LDP leader

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday hailed the election of former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, calling him a “good guy” with experience in domestic and foreign affairs. “It was good that a good guy was elected,”...
POLITICS
Street.Com

Who Is Japan's New Leader, and What Does His Election Mean for Investors?

Japan will have a new leader as of next Monday, and his name is Fumio Kishida. The former foreign minister on Wednesday won a four-way race to the post of leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Kishida, 64, will be formally appointed prime minister in a special parliamentary session...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
MySanAntonio

What Japan's middle-of-the-road new leader means for markets

After a monthlong, surprisingly competitive race for Japan's new leader, the contest ended predictably: Fumio Kishida, the most experienced, most middle-of-the-road candidate, is set to become Japan's 100th prime minister. For good or ill, Kishida is seen by investors as a continuity choice -- stable, but unlikely to energize markets...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fumio Kishida: Japan’s ruling party names former top diplomat as new leader and next PM

Japan’s ruling party has declared former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the winner of its leadership election, leaving him poised to become the country’s next prime minister when Yoshihide Suga steps down on Monday.Mr Kishida has won the governing party’s leadership election after defeating the country’s current vaccine minister Taro Kono in a tightly fought contest.The new leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party secured 257 votes against Mr Kono’s 170 in the final run-off round of the election. Mr Kishida is now certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and a coalition...
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

Economic Watch: Japan's new PM faces multiple challenges in post-COVID era

TOKYO, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- Fumio Kishida, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was elected on Monday as the new Japanese prime minister, the 100th in the Asian country's political history. In the face of Japan's continued deflationary trend, declining population and other structural problems, including digitizing and...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Japan's New Leader Promises Stimulus Spending and Tough Stance Abroad

Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida was appointed Japanese prime minister as expected on Monday. In his first few days, he is demonstrating an early willingness to give Japan a muscular international presence while promising to revitalize the pandemic-hit economy with stimulus spending. Kishida unexpectedly called a parliamentary election for October...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Japan#Tokyo#Reuters#Reuters Tokyo
US News and World Report

BOJ Cuts Economic View for 5 of Japan's 9 Regions

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut its assessment for five of the country's nine regions on Thursday as the economy took a hit from supply constraints and a spike in coronavirus infections during the summer. "While some regions saw the rebound in their economies moderating, many maintained the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan Household Spending Falls as COVID-19 Curbs Sap Economic Recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's household spending fell more sharply than expected in August, as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumption during the summer holiday season and risked undercutting the economy's recovery. Friday's government data bodes ill for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to revitalise...
BUSINESS
AFP

Japan ruling party seeks defence spending boost

Japan's ruling conservatives unveiled their campaign platform Tuesday, saying they would aim to boost defence spending, possibly even doubling it, to counter threats from China and North Korea.  That would mark a departure from Japan's political tradition of capping defence spending below one percent of its GDP, which stands around $5 trillion.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections.Kishida says he is seeking the public’s mandate for his policies after being elected by parliament as prime minister only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga.Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution of the more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers at a plenary session.The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
POLITICS
investing.com

BOJ's Kuroda: Told G20 that global economy continues to recover

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he told a Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting that the global economy continues to recover, although some emerging economies still faced downward pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. "I explained at the meeting that the impact of the pandemic (on...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD
corpmagazine.com

Experts: Federal Reserve Policy Dominates Economic News

U.S. economic news for the week was dominated by the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Strains at Chinese real estate group Evergrande dominated international headlines. Federal Reserve policy was unchanged on Wednesday, but the Fed set expectations for the beginning of the unwind of extraordinary measures it used to combat the COVID recession. We look for the Fed to announce at the next policy meeting, over November 2/3, that they will begin to taper the rate of asset purchases in November. Federal Open Market Committee Chair Jay Powell said that he expects to see tapering completed by around mid-year 2022. We also saw a new Dot Plot on Wednesday showing expectations for interest rate policy by individual FOMC members. The new Dot Plot showed that Fed officials pulled their expectations for interest rate lift-off forward marginally compared with where they were in June. For now, we are comfortable maintaining our interest rate forecast which shows fed funds liftoff in very late 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says

A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
WOWK

Damaged US sub in port after collision in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea last weekend has arrived in port at Guam, the Navy said Friday. No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the extent of damage...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy