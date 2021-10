The manufacturing workforce shortage is growing as apprenticeships are declining. The math doesn't add up. A 2018 study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute predicted that U.S. manufacturing would have 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030. In July 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed 889,000 unfilled manufacturing jobs. I tried to find out how many of these unfilled jobs are skilled vs. unskilled, but nobody I talked to at the DOL had any idea. In fact, I couldn’t find anyone in government or industry who had any idea what kinds of manufacturing jobs are going unfilled.

