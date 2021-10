Bellevue-based TV ad measurement firm iSpot.tv on Monday announced it has acquired DRMetrix, an ad measurement firm headquartered in Temecula, California. Sean Muller, iSpot's founder and CEO, said DRMetrix's eight employees are joining iSpot but don't have to relocate. Muller added that iSpot now has 280 employees in total and plans to add 50 more over the next year. Roughly 175 of the company's employees are based in Bellevue, where the company has over 60,000 square feet of office space.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO