LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Moving to Cajundome in 2021

By Meagan Glover
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
The state volleyball championships are moving to Lafayette for 2021.

The LHSAA announced the decision today after the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner sustained damage due to Hurricane Ida.

The quarterfinals, semi-finals and championships for all five divisions will be held at the Cajun dome November 11th-13th.

"Ruthy (Dugas) reached out and said hey, as president, we need to jump on the ball and see where we can have this thing," says Teurlings head coach Terry Hebert. "Lafayette wasn't really on the radar at first until Ruthy said hey, what about the Cajundome?"

"We're all ecstatic here," Hebert when asked about the championships being at home in Lafayette. "It's a trek for our fans (to Kenner). It's a 2 hour trek every year. A lot of our fans drive 4 hours both ways, each day. For them to be in town, it's exciting for us. But really, I'm excited for our fans, the student body and the Lafayette area."

More information regarding the volleyball state tournament can be found by clicking here .

