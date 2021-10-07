A warm, late afternoon sky blanketed with grey clouds did not stop families from coming out for Back to School Night at North Main Street School on Sept. 21. Ms. Katie Jackson, the gym teacher, neatly arranged the colorful pre-wrapped snacks of pretzels, popcorn, cookies and rows of bottled of water. Ms. Denise Keen, the librarian, stacked a mountain of books for students to take home as their own. Teachers stood at the ready to share samples of new material and posters made by students. Mr. Timothy Kelly, the technology teacher, prepared the equipment needed for the speakers of the day.