PADUCAH — Shelli Henry, 44, of Paducah died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Shelli was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. Her first job was finding and cleaning golf balls that she found in the creek behind her home then taking them to Paxton Park and selling them back to the golf course. From an early age, Shelli was adventurous. From camping in her backyard in a dome tent in 4th grade with her friend Mandy to camping at the lake literally in the middle of the woods for days at a time. She loved to fish and swim. She enjoyed the outdoors and listening to music. Music was her therapy and there was always music playing if you were around Shelli. She liked attending concerts and enjoyed doing that for years.