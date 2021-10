ST. ANTHONY of Padua will hold its annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday in the school hall at 630 Main St., Bridgeport. This year’s event will be take-out only. Children under 3 eat for free. Raffle tickets will also be available. Pictured, from left, making plans for the dinner are Dick Riley, Frank Papini, Alfreda Zadell, Ed Gorrence and the Rev. John Mucha.