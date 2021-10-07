PAUL DISS JR.

Paul E. Diss Jr., 83, of Wheeling, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Wheeling Hospital. He was born on April 14, 1938 in Wheeling, son of the late Paul E. Diss Sr. & Pauline (Ringer) Diss. Paul was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church and of NASW-NADAC, and he was a clinical therapist with MSW, LCSW, and CAC credentials. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Sylvia (Rennings) Diss of Wheeling; daughters, Marybeth Diss of New York, NY and Rachel (Matt) White of Wellsburg, WV; three grandchildren, Liam, Seamus and Malcolm White; brother, Tom Diss and his wife Karen of New Albany, OH and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Wheeling Chapel, 1400 Eoff Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.