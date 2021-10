HOPKINTON (CBS) – It’s been two-and-a-half years, but the Boston Marathon is back after 910 days, with a once-in-a-lifetime race in October. It’s the biggest event in Boston since the pandemic began. This race is also special because it’s a milestone year – the 125th running of the marathon. There are also several changes this year – a smaller field, no Athlete’s Village, different start times and the first rolling start in Boston Marathon history. RACE DAY SCHEDULE There are just 18,252 runners on the course this year and they’ll all leave Hopkinton in a staggered start, so you won’t see large waves of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO