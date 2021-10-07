From Tragedy to Renewal

You might have noticed a number of buildings being built at the corner of U.S. 41 East and Southwest Boulevard. They are all solid block construction and as they go up, they look like they have nice roof lines and plenty of space, so I asked, and here is the information. The name of the development will be The Crest at Naples, and will be a mixed-use community, similar to The Aster at Lely Resort. It will be a 200-unit luxury rental community with a small portion of the units reserved for workforce/gap housing and young professionals. The buildings will only be two stories in height and will be highly amenitized with gated entrances, garages for residents, resort style swimming pool, fitness center, bocce ball courts, kids play area, dog park, and a quarter-acre lake. There will be a large preserve and buffer for the site closest to the property line along Benson Street and the Hitching Post Mobile Home Park. The project will have an additional entrance/exit which will help reduce some traffic along Southwest Boulevard. The buildings will all be CMU Block construction with concrete tile roofs and hurricane impact glass windows, making it one of the nicest and highest quality residential products within that area.

