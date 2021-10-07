CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marco Island, FL

From Tragedy to Renewal

By Lenore Yale, Historian, Marco Island Woman’s Club
coastalbreezenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeaceful today, but not always, the Marco Island Cemetery dates back to the Island’s early settlers. The Great Depression and the 1930’s were a particularly difficult time for Marco Islanders and many of the original families moved away. There was no one left to care for the gravestones. By the time the Mackle Brothers began development in the 1960s, the cemetery was largely forgotten and had fallen into disrepair. Beer cans, old mattresses and car parts littered the grounds. Vegetation had completely overtaken the area. The abandoned site became a refuge for social outcasts who went there to drink, race motorcycles and dirt bikes. It also became a “secret” hangout for local teens who had few places to gather.

www.coastalbreezenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

The Tragedy of Williamsonville

Before the Department of Transportation expanded Highway 42/57 to four lanes and rerouted it around Brussels, nearly everyone entering or leaving Door County passed a little patch of land along the highway called Tornado Park. If you never stopped to read the plaques, you might have concluded, understandably, that the spot marked the site of a tornado’s path.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
coastalbreezenews.com

East Naples and Upcoming Elections

You might have noticed a number of buildings being built at the corner of U.S. 41 East and Southwest Boulevard. They are all solid block construction and as they go up, they look like they have nice roof lines and plenty of space, so I asked, and here is the information. The name of the development will be The Crest at Naples, and will be a mixed-use community, similar to The Aster at Lely Resort. It will be a 200-unit luxury rental community with a small portion of the units reserved for workforce/gap housing and young professionals. The buildings will only be two stories in height and will be highly amenitized with gated entrances, garages for residents, resort style swimming pool, fitness center, bocce ball courts, kids play area, dog park, and a quarter-acre lake. There will be a large preserve and buffer for the site closest to the property line along Benson Street and the Hitching Post Mobile Home Park. The project will have an additional entrance/exit which will help reduce some traffic along Southwest Boulevard. The buildings will all be CMU Block construction with concrete tile roofs and hurricane impact glass windows, making it one of the nicest and highest quality residential products within that area.
POLITICS
92.9 THE LAKE

History Behind Haunted Abandoned Prison Hidden Deep In The Forest

The old Caddo Parish Penal Farm Prison is a shell of its former self today, but make no mistake it's got plenty of creep-appeal surrounded by deep woods, bamboo vines, and the unmarked graves of prisoners who died there. The abandoned prison is completely hidden from sight, located just off of West 70th Street in Shreveport, LA. Better known as the Pea Farm (short for penal), the century-old building serves as a grim reminder of what it must have been like to be a prisoner back then. Ironically next to it, was a women's prison that went by the same name.
SHREVEPORT, LA
coastalbreezenews.com

Gopher Tortoise Signs Available to the Public

In Florida, the gopher tortoise (Gopherus polyphemus) is listed as a threatened species. Both the tortoise and its burrow are protected under state law. Gopher tortoises are medium sized land turtles and get their name from their ability to dig large deep burrows – a burrow on average is somewhere between 15 feet long and six feet deep.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
coastalbreezenews.com

Part-Time Afterschool Counselors Marco Island, East Naples & Everglades City

Part-Time Afterschool Counselors - Marco Island, East Naples & Everglades City. The YMCA is seeking energetic individuals to work part-time in our After School Programs. Program sites located at Parkside Elementary School & Manatee Elementary School in Naples, Marco YMCA, and Everglades City. Applicants must have direct experience working with children ages 5-12 years old. Competitive pay and membership benefits. Individuals will be required to maintain DCF regulations. Applicant must possess the state mandated DCF hours and must be over the age of 18. CPR and First-Aid certification required. Contact Charlene Rose (239) 394-9622 ext 116.
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
yoursun.com

Gabby Petito case: Foundations created out of tragedy

NORTH PORT — In the months after Denise Amber Lee was kidnapped, raped and murdered in 2008, her family mourned her - and then created a foundation in her name to try to keep others from suffering like she did. Two days after Gabby Petito's memorial service, her family announced...
NORTH PORT, FL
Havre Daily News

Amid tragedy, region shows as a community that cares

It's been an emotionally complicated week for many in the region in the wake of the tragic Amtrak derailment near Joplin last Saturday, with the community feeling a mix of shock at what happened, sadness for those three who lost their lives and pride in their community's response. Indeed, people...
JOPLIN, MT
ramblernewspapers.com

People United in Tragedy Raise Funds

Irving—Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hosted their annual Walk Like MADD event at the Toyota…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club
seattlestar.net

Fighting The Tragedy of the Commons

La vega— Wetland jewels fed by the Río Gallinas. Springs, streams, and pastures that were reserved for the common good,. not for the interests of politicians and big cattle operators to establish land holdings. 7,200 acres of fraudulently sold homesteads that were originally owned by Spanish. land grant heirs. That...
NEW MEXICO STATE
coastalbreezenews.com

NCH Planning New Urgent Care Center

Over the last five years, considerable discussions have been held regarding development of an assisted living facility (ALF) on Marco Island. The ALF project is slowly, but surely, edging towards becoming reality. The next step in the process will come during the Marco Island Planning Board Meeting on November 5, when petitioners and staff present an initial site development plan along with the official request for a subdivision of the property to accommodate the construction. The property subdivision would allow for a portion of the property owned by NCH to be dedicated for the new ALF, along with the creation of a passive community park.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Bike Ride to Honor Fallen

For Arne Sandberg, the loss of his nephew in July of 2019 was a bitter pill to swallow. Benjamin Nimtz was a law enforcement officer in Broward County who lost his life while responding to a domestic call. Tragically, he was killed when his patrol vehicle was struck by a truck that ran a red light at an intersection in Deerfield Beach, FL. That driver subsequently was charged with DUI and Vehicular Homicide in that fatal accident, in addition to 11 other counts and infractions, and presently still is in jail awaiting trial.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Appeals Granted on Isles of Capri Food Truck Project

Collier County Commissioners spent the afternoon listening to lawyers’ arguments about whether staff’s go-ahead for the Isles of Capri Food Truck Park was correct under current codes. FCC Beach and Yacht, LLC’s two appeals sought a ruling by commissioners that the Isles of Capri Food Truck Park is not a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
greenvillejournal.com

For Goodness’ Sake: Finding the very gold of truth

If you’ve been following my column, you know that I do my best to promote a community-centered way of life. Our influence goes far beyond ourselves, our family unit, our friends, our colleagues, our block, and our neighborhood; and when we understand that and live accordingly, we become good citizens of not only our country but our world.
SOCIETY
longislandadvance.net

From cradle to grave

Cemeteries offer a unique view into the way the world once was: how long people lived, how they died, and how they were buried. Inspired by New York State’s “Path Through History,” the Greater Patchogue Historical Society (GPHS) hosted a tour of West Main Street’s historic cemeteries, located just east of the former Lace Mill. GPHS members, including Arlene Capobianco, Christopher Capobianco and Steve Lucas, escorted visitors and told them of local lore and legend.
PATCHOGUE, NY
coastalbreezenews.com

Looking for the Magic of Where We Live

Friends of mine from all over constantly ask me why I choose to live here where I do. I can imagine that is a similar question asked of so many almost every day. There is an appropriate answer to that question no matter where one lives. For some, it may...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Bike Safety Open House Held

The Marco Island Police Department hosted a bicycle safety open house on Saturday, October 9, in conjunction with Marco Fun and its owner, Martin Winter. Marco Fun rents regular pedal bikes, electric bikes, street-legal golf carts, paddle boards and the classic British/Caribbean Moke open-air cars which are also street legal.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Voodoo Drums of the Islands

When the dark shadows of October begin creeping in for new corners to conquer, and the bright sunshine of summer seems to have wandered away, The Marco Beach Boys and Girls have always tucked in around a fire pit in search of Halloween stories to stagger the imagination. Some of the tales bubble up only a snicker or a grin, but others are haunting and impossible to ignore. Where there is smoke there is most often a burning ember and when this tale emerged at a Marco fireside, the chilling tentacles of truth made everyone shiver.
MUSIC
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged. The vandals even went to the extremes to...
MIAMI SHORES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy