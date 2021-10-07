From Tragedy to Renewal
Peaceful today, but not always, the Marco Island Cemetery dates back to the Island’s early settlers. The Great Depression and the 1930’s were a particularly difficult time for Marco Islanders and many of the original families moved away. There was no one left to care for the gravestones. By the time the Mackle Brothers began development in the 1960s, the cemetery was largely forgotten and had fallen into disrepair. Beer cans, old mattresses and car parts littered the grounds. Vegetation had completely overtaken the area. The abandoned site became a refuge for social outcasts who went there to drink, race motorcycles and dirt bikes. It also became a “secret” hangout for local teens who had few places to gather.www.coastalbreezenews.com
